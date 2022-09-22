Is Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is a psychological thriller movie that follows a housewife and her working husband as she begins to uncover some disturbing secrets about the seemingly glamorous company where he works. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the thrilling narrative is complemented by the brilliant onscreen performances from some famous faces in Hollywood, such as Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, and KiKi Layne. So, if you are a big fan of Harry Styles or of the genre itself, you might be inclined to learn more about the movie and watch it yourself. If that’s the case then you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Don’t Worry Darling About?

The narrative revolves around different families living in the utopian community of Victory, but it mainly follows Alice and Jack who are a young couple very much in love. While Jack and the other husbands work inside the Victory Project Headquarters, Alice and the rest of the wives pass their time by taking in the beauty and luxury that their community offers. However, when Alice begins to uncover the wicked reality beneath the dreamy facade of the community, she questions what exactly they are doing in Victory and what their purpose is. Are you interested to find out all about the mysteries of Victory? Well, for that, you will need to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ on its platform. However, the streaming giant does house several similar movies in its expansive library, including ‘The Devil All The Time‘ and ‘Spiderhead.’

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is unavailable on Hulu. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into similar films on the platform, such as ‘Run‘ and ‘Fear of Rain.’

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in its extensive collection of movies and TV shows. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other excellent alternatives on the streaming giant. You may enjoy watching ‘Dark State‘ and ‘Goodnight Mommy.’

Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ on other platforms as the thriller movie is not a part of the streamer’s content catalog. Instead, you can watch similar movies that HBO Max houses, like ‘The Truman Show.’

Where to Watch Don’t Worry Darling Online?

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has been exclusively released in theatres. This simply means that as of now, there is no way for you to watch the Harry Styles-starrer online, be it streaming or purchasing. If you cannot wait for the movie to be made available on streaming platforms and wish to watch it now, you can always check out show timings and book tickets online on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Don’t Worry Darling For Free?

As mentioned above, since ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms currently, you cannot stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to their new subscribers. In the meanwhile, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the cinematic arts instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

