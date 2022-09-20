Is Dottie Roman Dead? Did Susan Sarandon Leave Monarch?

Fox’s ‘Monarch‘ is a musical drama series about the lives of the Roman family who have built a dynasty in country music. However, the family faces several issues preserving their reign over the industry. Moreover, the Romans must also grapple with personal issues, including the deteriorating health of their matriarch, Dottie Roman (Susan Sarandon). If you are wondering whether Dottie’s health issues prove to be the cause of her death and whether that will lead to actress Susan Sarandon’s exit from the series, we’ve got you covered! Here is everything you need to know about Dottie’s fate and Sarandon’s future on ‘Monarch.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Dottie Roman Dead?

Dottie Cantrell Roman is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘Stop at Nothing,’ and is known as the “Queen of Country Music.” She is the wife of Albie Roman and has three children, Nicky, Luke, and Gigi. She is a legendary country music singer who has built a dynasty with her husband. However, she has a dark past and continues to hide some secrets from her family. In the first episode, Dottie is presented with a Lifetime Achievement award, and the viewers learn that Dottie has cancer. Moreover, the doctors have given her only months to live.

However, Dottie does not wish to suffer from the disease. She wishes to die in her full glory and wants to pass on the title of “Queen of Country Music” to her daughter, Nicky. As a result, she asks Nicky’s help and instructs her to arrange sleeping pills that will kill her. After the Roman family musical retreat, Dottie consumes the pills with Nicky’s help and dies in her daughter’s arms. Ultimately, Dottie passes away on her own terms and does not allow cancer to claim her life. A funeral is arranged for her in the second episode confirming that she is long gone.

Is Susan Sarandon Leaving Monarch?

In ‘Monarch,’ actress Susan Sarandon plays the role of Dottie Roman. Sarandon is credited as a series regular in the first season of ‘Monarc.’ However, her character Dottie Roman perishes in the show’s first episode. Hence, viewers must be wondering whether the actress is exiting the series. While Sarandon’s Dottie is dead in the show, the actress is certainly not leaving the musical drama.

The actress’ character is expected to appear throughout the first season and is part of several important storylines as her dark past will be explored. The same is evident in the second episode as Dottie appears through flashback sequences. Likewise, she has a deep impact on her children’s life. Hence, Dottie appearing in flashbacks is an interesting way to explore the Roman siblings’ story. Moreover, Dottie’s connection to the barn fire is one of the major mysteries of the show. Hence, there are certainly a lot of stories to be explored through the flashbacks. All things said, viewers should expect to see Sarandon continue appearing as Dottie Roman in the future episode.

