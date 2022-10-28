Is Ebraheem Al Samadi Dating Anyone? Who is His Girlfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ provides viewers an inside look into how the wealthy residents of Dubai, UAE, live. The reality show‘s cast members are part of the same social group and have a luxurious lifestyle that the general viewers cannot help but be captivated by. As expected, with so many people present, heated moments are bound to take place. With plenty of love, drama, and money to go around, the lives of these upper-class Emirati residents are nothing short of entertaining.

One of the most entertaining and wealthy people featured in the show’s first season was Ebraheem Al Samadi. The businessman is well-known among the upper circles of Dubai’s society, and his presence certainly helped stir the drama. Naturally, fans of the show are eager to know as much as they can about the reality TV star. Many in public are especially curious about Ebraheem’s romantic life, and we are here to deliver on the same!

Ebraheem Al Samadi’s Background

Ebraheem Al Samadi was born on January 15, 1988, in Kuwait, though he spent his childhood in Florida. When he was just thirteen, Ebraheem’s parents got divorced, and the teenager chose to stay in his mother’s one-room apartment rather than his father’s villa in Florida. Seeing his mother struggle every day to make ends meet, Ebraheem decided to contribute in any way possible. So he started selling the clothes he didn’t need on eBay in order to bring in more cash.

Apparently, Ebraheem was able to earn $20 from his first transaction, which he quickly reinvested into his budding business and soon started raking in profits. In the span of two years, the young businessman’s online venture had earned him more than $40,000, which solidified his dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. After working several jobs and investing time in his internet-based business, Ebraheem was able to save around $90,000 by the age of seventeen.

The entrepreneur used the huge sum of money to open his first-ever company called Wheelies, which sold special shows that had rollers built into the sole. Due to the massive profit margin, Ebraheem became a millionaire before he reached adulthood. He also joined forces with his father to open a mobile phone franchise and tried his hand at working on the idea of a used car shop.

Despite his impressive success, Ebraheem could not help but look for better opportunities, which allowed him to discover the business industry within Dubai. He decided to invest in Amika, a hairstyling brand, and the business soon became highly popular within the UAE. He also helped start a retail branch within his family business, Al Samadi Group, though it was all combined in the future. As of writing, Ebraheem serves as the owner of many companies, including Forever Rose, which serves fresh and long-lasting floral services and also has a cafe.

Ebraheem Al Samadi’s Girlfriend

At present, Ebraheem Al Samadi does not seem to be dating anyone. From his time on ‘Dubai Bling,’ it is evident that the businessman is certainly looking for his perfect match but has not found her as of writing. In the show’s first season, Ebraheem did go on a blind date with Loujain “LJ” Adada, though it was not as good as the two parties might have hoped. Ebraheem is pretty close to his mother and cherishes her a lot. He is also good friends with DJ Bliss, Danya Mohammed, Farhana Bodi, and other cast members of the Netflix series.

On the professional front, Ebraheem seems to thrive more than ever. He presently serves as the CEO of Retail for the Al Samadi Group. The businessman also has several successful organizations under his belt, including Forever Rose, My Imenso, Wired Up, The Chickery, Juicy, etc. HJis social media following is also quite impressive, and the businessman likes to share pictures of his beautiful trips with his followers. We wish him and his loved ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Who is Zeina Khoury’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?