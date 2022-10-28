Are DJ Bliss and Danya From Dubai Bling Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ brings the glamor of Dubai, UAE, to the screens of the international audience. The reality series follows some of the wealthiest residents of the city, who know each other quite well. With such a long and complicated history between the member of the social groups, it is hard to escape the drama that inevitably takes place. The show also provides a glimpse into the lives of various couples featured in the series and the troubles between them.

One such pair whose dynamic became a point of interest to the viewers was none other than Marwan Al-Awadhi and Danya Mohammed. Popularly known as DJ Bliss, Marwan is a musical icon, while his partner is a well-known internet personality. Given the various ups and downs that the duo went through during their time on the show, fans cannot help but be curious about the current status of their relationship. If you are in the same boat, here is everything we know about the same!

Marwan Al-Awadhi and Danya Mohammed’s Dubai Bling Journey

Marwan-Al-Awadhi, AKA DJ Bliss, was introduced in ‘Dubai Bling’ as a good friend of Ebraheem Al Samadi, who had some tips to share about the latter’s love life. The viewers were soon introduced to Marwan’s wife, Danya Mohammed, or Diva Dee, while the musician attended an appointment with a plastic surgeon to hopefully skips the exercises and get artificial six-pack abs.

However, Danya was less than thrilled about the prospect and couldn’t understand the necessity of the action. When DJ Bliss pointed out that people in his line often removed their shirts on stage and he wanted to look good for the same, Danya vehemently disagreed and loathed the idea of other women looking at her husband’s naked torso. Shortly afterward, Marwan takes Danya to the recording studio, where he surprises her with his new song that is dedicated to her.

The musician also gifts his wife a jewelry set as a Valentine’s Day gift, which makes Danya very happy. The two then try to open up to each other regarding their lack of communication, and Marwan asks Danya if she has any issues regarding his work. Danya says that she does not like it when he has female dancers all around him, and while she used to express her concerns earlier in their relationship, she stopped doing so once she felt that her husband was apparently not listening to her concerns.

The discussion ends with Marwan agreeing to not get the six-pack surgery, much to Danya’s delight. Meanwhile, Ebraheem was quite angry with Zeina Khoury and Safa Siddiqui for coming to his workplace and confronting him as a group. So he decided to go to Zeina’s office and attempt to buy her company. Danya accompanied the business tycoon as his support system, and the argument between the two parties quickly escalated. In the end, Danya and Zeina got involved in a physical altercation over a cup of coffee.

After getting out of Zeina’s office, Ebraheem and Danya called Marwan about what happened. This upset the musician as he felt that they should not have gone to Zeina’s office in the first place. To smooth things over, Marwan went to Zeina’s office and explained to the real estate icon that while he did not come to apologize, he did feel that both sides were in the wrong. Zeina then showed Marwan the video footage of the altercation, which confused Marwan further.

While Zeina understood Marwan’s motives behind coming to her, she also commented that Danya might be frustrated with something else which might have bubbled over during the argument. Things got heated between Danya and Marwan for a short time after the former learned about her husband’s meeting with Zeina, but they resolved their differences. In hopes of reconciliation, Marwan hosted a launch party for his new song on a sailing boat.

The party was attended by members of the group who were still on seemingly friendly terms. However, things escalated due to an argument involving Danya, Ebraheem, Safa, and Loujain “LJ” Adada. Following this, Marwan decided to focus on his music career. He and Danya had to take an international trip to shoot Marwan’s music video, which unfortunately meant that they could not attend the wedding of Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez.

Are Marwan Al-Awadhi and Danya Mohammed Still Together?

Yes, Marwan Al-Awadhi and Danya Mohammed are still happily married. The couple has two beautiful children, Zayed and Meera, whom they adore from the bottom of their hearts. The happy family often goes on different outings and likes to spend time with each other. On the professional front, DJ Bliss recently released his song “Hala Walla,” which features Shaggy, Daffy, and Flipperachi.

Marwan’s song “Danya (Eminado),” which he created for his wife with The Great Eddy, premiered on October 26, 2022, much to the artist’s delight. The musician also serves as the owner of Bliss Inc Entertainment, Karak Inc Eatery, and SELEKT, and weekly performs 411 Nights at Blu Dubai, a popular nightclub in the city of Dubai. He and Danya are known for regularly posting content on their respective YouTube channels as well. We wish the two and their family the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

