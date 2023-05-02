Is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ is a music docuseries that gives us a glimpse into the personal life and music career of the famous British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran. Mainly starring Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the show gives the audience a great opportunity to get an insight into his world and know him better by learning about his day-to-day life. So, if you are a fan of his music, it is no surprise that you are looking to learn more about this series. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

What is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All About?

The docuseries lets us into Ed Sheeran’s world as we get to see how he started out as a singer on the streets of England to become a global icon selling out Webley Stadium more than a dozen times. Ed opens up about the effects of fame and stardom, and how they affected not just him but his music too. Through each episode, Ed is the focal point as he discovers some life-changing news, revealing his struggles as well as triumphs during the most difficult time of his life. Do you wish to learn about all of it in detail? For that, you will have to watch it yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘This is Pop‘ and ‘Hip-Hop Evolution.’

Is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Disney+?

We have good news for Disney+ subscribers! ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ is available for streaming exclusively on the platform, and you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar docuseries on HBO Max such as ‘Elvis Presley: The Searcher.’

Is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Hulu?

No, ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you can turn to similar musical docuseries that the streamer houses, including ‘RapCaviar Presents‘ and ‘Hip Hop Uncovered.’

Is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ is not included in the streaming giant’s catalog of content. But you can always make the most of your subscription and tune into fun alternatives that the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘A Long Strange Trip.’

Where to Watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All Online?

Apart from Disney+, ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ is unavailable on any other online platforms, as of now. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and get access to all the episodes instantly!

How to Stream Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ offers a week-long free trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscription and show their support for the art of cinema instead of looking for illegal ways to do the same.

