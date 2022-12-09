Is Empire of Light on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Empire of Light’ is a romantic drama movie set in 80s England that centers around Hilary and Stephen’s unusual friendship, which helps them deal with life’s adversities. Directed by Sam Mendes, the movie is a thought-provoking tale of smiling through troubles and finding comfort in unexpected places and people. The touching narrative is further elevated by the stellar performances of actors such as Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, and Toby Jones. Given the movie’s unique premise and the positive reviews it has been receiving, it is natural for you to be curious to find out more. In that case, allow us to enlighten you!

What is Empire of Light About?

Set in a coastal town in England in the early 80s, the movie follows Hilary, who works as the manager of Empire Cinema, the local movie theatre. Given her lonely and monotonous life, her mental health deteriorates, and she sincerely wishes for a miraculous change. It soon arrives in the form of Stephen, a younger new employee who faces a lot of hatred from the racist locals since he is a black man.

Meanwhile, Hilary is initially taken aback by Stephen’s different personality but soon warms up to him, and they become each other’s support. However, when their bond begins to deepen into something more, they both start contemplating the consequences they might face.

Is Empire of Light on Netflix?

‘Empire of Light’ is unavailable in Netflix’s diverse content catalog, yet users can still enjoy moving romantic dramas on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society‘ and ‘Our Souls at Night,’ the latter also dealing with loneliness and finding love where you least expect it.

Is Empire of Light on Hulu?

No, ‘Empire of Light’ is not included in Hulu’s collection of movies and TV shows, yet you can utilize your subscription to watch compelling alternatives with solid performances, like ‘If Beale Street Could Talk‘ and ‘Ammonite.’

Is Empire of Light on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users will have to look elsewhere, as ‘Empire of Light’ is not on the streamer. Nevertheless, they can enjoy other interesting romantic movies in its content library, such as ‘Starfish‘ and ‘My Policeman.’

Is Empire of Light on HBO Max?

‘Empire of Light’ is not a part of HBO Max’s lineup of movies, but don’t let that disappoint you. Instead, you can choose from several popular romantic drama options like ‘The English Patient‘ and ‘Atonement.’

Where to Watch Empire of Light Online?

‘Empire of Light’ is only playing in select theatres, so there is no way to watch the movie online, whether by renting or purchasing. Hence, if you cannot wait any longer and wish to have a more immersive experience, you can enjoy the Olivia Colman-starrer in a nearby movie theatre by booking tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Empire of Light For Free?

Since ‘Empire of Light’ has had a limited theatrical release, there is no option to watch it without a cost right now. All you can do is hope for it to land on any online platform that offers free trials to new users. Till then, we recommend our readers not to use illegal means to watch the movie.

