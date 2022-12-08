Where Was The Whale Filmed?

Based on the 2012 eponymous play by Samuel D. Hunter, ‘The Whale’ is a psychological drama movie helmed by Darren Aronofsky that revolves around an obese English teacher named Charlie who watches the world go by in his apartment, while he continues to eat and drink himself to death. However, he finds himself desperate to rekindle his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie.

When Charlie finally gathers the courage to reach out to Ellie, he only finds a sharp-tongued and unhappy teen who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. But Charlie stays perseverant and attempts to redeem himself as a father. The monotonous vibe of the narrative reflects the state in which the protagonist is living his life, away from any form of excitement, giving us an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, the setting of a gloomy and disorganized apartment makes us wonder where ‘The Whale’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Whale Filming Locations

‘The Whale’ was filmed in its entirety in New York, specifically in Newburgh. As per reports, the principal photography for the Brendan Fraser starrer commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in April of the same year. Although the story is set in Mormon County, Idaho, the filming unit decided to shoot the movie in New York, probably because most of it takes place in the four walls of Charlie’s apartment. Now, let’s dive right into the protagonist’s apartment and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the drama movie!

Newburgh, New York

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Whale’ were lensed in Newburgh, a city in New York State’s Orange County. In particular, the production team utilized the facilities of the Umbra Sound Stages at 9 Scobie Drive in Newburgh, with a majority of the shooting occurring at Stage 4, which is an 18,000-square-foot drive-on sound stage. Umbra Sound Stages is home to four acoustic sound stages of different sizes, a scenic/construction shop, office space, and a 1,500 square feet cyclorama. All these features make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘The Whale.’

The cast and crew of the drama film were given a warm welcome with gift baskets containing a wide range of products from local vendors, such as Newburgh Brewing Company, Brotherhood Winery, and Finding Home Farms. In order to perfect his role as the protagonist, Fraser worked with a dance instructor for several months before shooting began in order to learn how his obese character would move around and even consulted with the Obesity Action Coalition. Moreover, it used to take nearly four hours for the makeup department to put on prosthetics on Fraser that weighed up to 300 pounds before he could begin shooting for the day.

Situated in the Northeastern United States, just 60 miles north of New York City, Newburgh isn’t new to hosting production for movies or TV shows. As a matter of fact, it has been featured as a primary production location for quite a few filming projects over the years. Some of them are ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ ‘Return,’ and ‘The Winter House.’

Read More: Best Father-Daughter Movies