Is Father of the Bride (2022) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the novel of the same name by Edward Streeter, ‘Father of the Bride’ is a remake of the previous two versions of the eponymous movies, one that was released in 1950 and the other in 1991. As you might have already guessed, it mainly follows a father who deals with the complications leading up to his daughter’s upcoming wedding. Directed by Gaz Alazraki, the romantic comedy movie features hilarious performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, and Diego Boneta. If you particularly enjoy romcoms then this movie might just be right up your alley. So, allow us to provide you with the details you need!

What is Father of the Bride About?

The storyline revolves around Billy, who has a hard time coming to terms with her daughter’s upcoming wedding. It kicks off in a not-so-typical rom-com way as Billy’s wife, Ingrid, wants out of marriage while his daughter, Sofia, is in love with Adan and wants to get married soon. The movie tackles the various complexities that new relationships can bring in a family and that too in a hilarious way. While Billy wraps his head around giving Sofia’s hand away in marriage, the thought of saving his own marriage also runs in the back of his mind. Are you interested enough in the premise of the film? If that’s the case then let’s find out where you can watch the Andy Garcia-starrer.

Is Father of the Bride on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Father of the Bride’ in its extensive library of content. Talking of the streaming giant’s library, there are plenty of other alternatives available at your disposal that you can enjoy watching instead. We recommend you watch ‘Like Father‘ and ‘Always Be My Maybe.’ While the former revolves around a father-daughter relationship, the latter is about two couples trying to adapt to each other’s worlds. Both of these themes are quite prominent in ‘Father of the Bride.’

Is Father of the Bride on Hulu?

No, ‘Father of the Bride’ is not included in the massive catalog of Hulu. However, you can always turn to similar romantic comedies on the streamer, such as ‘The Wedding Planner‘ and ‘Bridesmaids.’ Both these movies involve the theme of weddings and a few hilarious turns that they can take.

Is Father of the Bride on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for ‘Father of the Bride’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s regular offerings. Thanks to the streamer’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you are likely to find other alternatives that you can turn to instead. You may enjoy watching ‘The Groomsmen‘ and ‘Meet the Parents.’ You can watch the latter for free by taking advantage of the 7-day free trial of the STARZ add-on.

Is Father of the Bride on HBO Max?

There is good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Father of the Bride’ is available for streaming on the platform; you can catch the romantic comedy film right here!

Where to Watch Father of the Bride Online?

Apart from catching the comedy movie on HBO Max, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Father of the Bride’ online. So, you might want to subscribe to the platform if you want to watch the hilarious story of a father and his daughter.

How to Stream Father of the Bride for Free?

Unfortunately, unlike many other streaming platforms, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial period to any of its subscribers. This simply means that there is no way for you to stream ‘Father of the Bride’ for free. However, we always encourage our readers to prefer to pay for the respective subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than indulging in illegal and unsafe measures for doing the same!

