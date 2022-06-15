Where Was Father of the Bride (2022) Filmed?

Based on the 1949 eponymous novel by Edward Streeter, ‘Father of the Bride’ is a remake of the original 1950 movie and 1991 one, both of the same name. Directed by Gaz Alazraki, the romantic comedy movie revolves around Billy Herrera, a father who finds it hard to wrap his head around his daughter’s upcoming wedding, while he tries to save his own marriage. With help of Billy’s character, the movie dives into the complexities that new relationships can bring to the dynamics of a family through a comedic lens.

The hilarious take on different kinds of relationships portrayed in the movie tends to keep the viewers enthralled from the beginning to the end. But what makes them curious is the various locations that create the settings of the movie, especially the wedding location. Have you been wondering about the same? In that case, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share!

Father of the Bride Filming Locations

‘Father of the Bride’ was filmed in Georgia, particularly in and around the city of Atlanta. The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in June 2021 and seemingly carried on throughout the summer and wrapped up in August of the same year. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, Georgia is known for its diverse landscape, flora, and fauna. These features tend to make the state a suitable filming location for different types of productions, including a light-hearted comedy film such as ‘Father of the Bride.’

In a May 2022 interview with HOLA! USA, Diego Boneta (Adan Castillo) was asked about his filming experience with Gloria Estefan (Ingrid Herrera) and Andy Garcia (Billy Herrera) and if he had a favorite onset memory. He replied, “I mean just when we shot the wedding scene, we just had so much fun and we really bonded like a family. Being able to work with this amazing cast of legends, like Andy Garcia and Gloria. Gloria, I’ve known for 10 years since Rock of Ages when I shot that in Miami. You know, cause she’s like the queen of Miami, and just her generosity, her friendship, she’s so humble, she’s so down to earth, [it’s] something that I learn from her every day. Her humility and her passion for what she does is just next level.” Now, let’s navigate through the locations that appear in the film!

Atlanta, Georgia

The production team of ‘Father of the Bride’ possibly filmed the entire movie in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city in Georgia. The cast and crew seemingly traveled across the city to shoot several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. In addition, it appears that they even set up camp in one of the studios to film a few interior and exterior scenes for the movie.

Located in the southeastern United States, Atlanta is known to be one of the most visited cities in the country, with millions and millions of visitors each year. The city’s tourism industry is as significant as it is because of the various museums and outdoor attractions situated throughout the city. Some of the popular attractions among tourists are Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, Margaret Mitchell House and Museum, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Moreover, Atlanta is considered the national leader in motion picture and television production, which makes it a prominent production location among filmmakers. Dubbed as Hollywood of the South, the city has hosted a number of filming projects, such as ‘Senior Year,’ ‘The Accountant,’ and ‘The Staircase.’

