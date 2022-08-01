Is Footloose Based on a True Story?

Directed by Herbert Ross, ‘Footloose‘ is a 1984 musical movie that follows Ren McCormack, who has recently moved to a small rural town Bomont, Texas, from Chicago, Illinois. While in school, Ren realizes that the Texan town has banned dancing and rock music within its limits. He also gets to meet Ariel Moore, the rebellious daughter of Reverend Shaw Moore. Determined to introduce the town to the joys of music and dancing, Ren tries to convince the Bomont’s council to hold the senior prom.

Starring Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer, the movie is an inspirational journey that sheds light on the importance of arts like dance and music. Over the years, the film has garnered many fans and was also remade in 2011. However, many admirers of the musical movie could not help but wonder about the inspiration behind the story. Is ‘Footloose’ based on real-life events or simply a fictional tale? Well, we are here to find the answers.

Is Footloose a True Story?

‘Footloose’ is partially based on a true story. Dean Pitchford, the writer of the film, took inspiration from real-life events and added several new elements to make the story more palatable to the general audience. The town of Elmore City, Oklahoma, served as the primary inspiration for the movie’s plot. However, the events that took place in Lynden, Washington, a few years before the release of the 1984 musical, also bear similarities to the Kevin Bacon starrer.

The complicated history behind Elmore City and performing arts dates back to its founding. In the year 1898, with the establishment of Elmore City, the town’s council decided to ban dancing in order to reduce the issue of heavy drinking. At the time, Oklahoma had not been granted statehood, and the town was a part of the Chickasaw Nation. For more than 80 years, Elmore City and its residents kept up the ban until 1980, when the town’s youth came forward with a request in front of the council.

The class of 1981 from Elmore City’s high school petitioned to overturn the ban and hold a junior prom in February 1980. As expected, many traditionalists, within and outside the town, were reluctant to agree. One of the most notable statements came from Reverend F.R. Johnson of the United Pentecostal Church, who lived in Hennepin, Oklahoma, a nearby town. “No good has ever come from a dance. If you have a dance, somebody will crash it, and they’ll be looking for only two things – women and booze. When boys and girls hold each other, they get sexually aroused. You can believe what you want, but one thing leads to another,” he commented while talking about his opposition to the petition made by the students.

The matter of the prom was ultimately brought in front of the school’s 5 member school board. When the vote count for the prom came back as 2-2, Raymond Lee, the board president, famously said, “Let ’em dance,” effectively lifting the ban. Turns out that Raymond had a strong motive to bring back dancing, especially for prom nights. A mountain just opposite Elmore City had become a popular hangout for teenagers. Since dancing was banned within the town, the students on prom night would indulge in heavy drinking on the mountain. Raymond wanted to solve that issue and realized that lifting the ban would help solve the problem. In fact, he was one of the biggest helpers behind the petition file by the class of 1981.

The event made international news and was even featured in People Magazine. Dean Pitchford came across the story and started to adapt it for the big screen. The writer drafted a script and wrote lyrics surrounding a big-city teen who had to move to a town with no music or dance, serving as the background of Ren’s character. To add more authenticity to his story, Dean traveled to Elmore City and talked to the locals during his week-long stay. After his visit, the writer came back home and added further details to the story. Several of the newer details were directly inspired by real-life events. In fact, Dean came up with Ren’s name by combining the first names of junior class officers of the class of 1981 and prom organizers Rex Kennedy and Leonard Coffee.

Many people, especially from the town of Lynden, Washington, believe that they may also have served as an inspiration for the 1984 film. In 1981, the town banned dancing at any events or places that allowed one to intake alcohol. This was done in an effort to reduce carousing. The ordinance propelled Lynden into national news as many commented upon the nature of the ban. It is highly likely that ‘Footloose’ took some inspiration from the said event though Elmore City seems to be the primary base for the movie.

In 2011, the movie was remade under the same title and was directed by Craig Brewer. However, several details were changed in the remake. Unlike the original film, Ren from the 2011 movie hails from Boston, Masachuttsetes. The protagonist’s past and reason for moving to Bomont are much more complicated in the Craig Brewer directorial.

While the broader events within ‘Footloose’ are indeed based on real-life events, several fictional details were added to make the story entertaining. The backstory and struggles of the protagonist in both the original film and the 2011 remake help the audience connect more to the ongoing events. The character also helps bring the viewers to his side, rooting for the overturning of the ban. The romantic arc between Ren and Ariel also presents the viewers with a charming and easy-to-follow narrative.

