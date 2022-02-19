Is From on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by John Griffin, ‘From’ is a sci-fi horror TV series about a shady little town in middle America where people inexplicably get stuck, and the hostages then fight among themselves to survive. As they attempt to find an exit, they are threatened by dangerous creatures that reside in a nearby forest. Starring Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and others in the lead roles, this film takes the viewer on a journey of terror and thrill. If you want to watch the show online, allow us to tell you how!

What Is From About?

‘From’ takes place in an old-fashioned town where Sheriff Boyd (Harold Perrineau) is making his usual rounds. Although it seems like a peaceful place from afar, it is a dwelling ground for monsters who devour human flesh. A man wakes up to his wife and daughter’s hollowed-out bodies lying lifeless. Meanwhile, the Matthews family is coming to terms with another horrifying truth about the town. They chanced upon the area during a road trip, and despite several attempts to leave, the road brings them back to the same point. So they are stuck there for an indefinite period of time. If you’re looking for streaming options online, we have your back!

Is From on Netflix?

However, we'd like to list other options such as 'Stranger Things' and 'The Walking Dead.'

Is From on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the series is not available on Amazon Prime Video, although you can subscribe to the network Epix as an add-on for $5.99 a month and then watch it here.

Is From on Hulu?

No, it is not a part of the streamer’s current offerings, but you can watch the show through the Epix Originals section on Hulu.

Is From on HBO Max?

Due to its unavailability on HBO Max, you can stream alternatives like ‘True Blood,’ based on a series of novels by Charlaine Harris, that essay co-existence of vampires and humans in a fictional town in northwestern Louisiana. You can watch the show here.

Where to Watch From Online?

‘From’ airs on Epix, so the episodes are exclusively available on Epix’s official website. As of now, this is the only way to watch the show.

How to Stream From for Free?

Unfortunately, you might not be able to watch the show free of cost due to its exclusive availability on Epix. Also, it is to be noted that we do not encourage our readers to resort to illegal means to view content online. Registering to the streamer you want to access is always an ethical approach to the internet.

