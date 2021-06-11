‘Love, Victor’ is a beautiful teen drama that perfectly captures a teenager’s struggle with accepting his sexual identity. Coming to terms with one’s sexual orientation can be a life-changing yet traumatic experience if the person doesn’t receive acceptance from their family. ‘Love, Victor’ focuses on the teenager Victor who deals with such turbulence in his mind while navigating the rough waters of high-school life.

George Sear wonderfully essays the role of Benji Campbell, Victor’s openly gay classmate and crush. Benji’s confidence, charm, and positive-aura pull Victor towards him. With George portraying a gay character in such an outstanding way, fans wonder if the actor shares the same sexual identity in real life. Let’s find out, shall we?

Is George Sear Gay?

According to The Guardian, George Sear is not gay. However, if one looks for concrete proof about his sexual identity, one won’t find any as the actor has never addressed it openly. There have also been numerous speculations about George being gay, especially after his on-screen chemistry with Michael Cimino, who plays Victor. Still, the actor has refrained from substantiating or denying the rumors.

George is also conscious of the issue surrounding straight actors being cast in gay roles. However, he has been highly excited about being able to bring forth issues faced by people of the LGBTQIA+ community through his role. In an interview with Edge Media Network, George said, “I feel really proud to be part of a show that has such a great message for the LGBTQ community. To be able to be a part of that, I’m just really grateful. When you’re able to work on something that actually might mean something to someone… if anyone watches the show and can take away anything from it about being yourself then I think that’s amazing.”

George has also spoken about the fear attached to coming out of the closet. In another interview, George said, “The biggest reason why we don’t do the things we want to do is because we feel held back by fear of what others will think.” He further went on to say that if people cannot accept a person for what they are, then their words should not hold any gravity. The actor hopes that his homage to the LGBTQIA+ community through his role will inspire more people to let go of their fear and speak up openly about their sexuality.

Is George Sear Dating Anyone?

George Sear’s dating history has always been a mystery for his fans. George is a very private individual and prefers to keep his personal life under tight covers. Hence, the actor has neither talked about nor posted about a significant other. His social media profiles also have no mention of a romantic partner. Furthermore, there are no reports linking George Sear to a special someone. Thus, it looks like George Sear is single as of the present and is focusing all his attention on furthering his budding acting career. We, for one, wish him the very best for the future.

