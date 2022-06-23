Is Gordita Chronicles Based on a True Story?

Created by Claudia Forestieri, ‘Gordita Chronicles’ is a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cucu “Gordita” Castelli. She and her family move to Miami, Florida, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Though her parents desire their children to have the perfect American life, fitting into the expected lifestyle might be harder than the family of four expected. Starring Olivia Goncalves, Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, and Savannah Nicole Ruiz, the show first premiered in 2022. It provides a glimpse into the 1980s Miami and the struggles immigrant children often undergo to try and fit in with their peers. The plot, though full of eccentric situations, does present an issue that is close to many hearts. People cannot help but wonder if the show is inspired by real life. Well, here’s what we know about the origins of ‘Gordita Chronicles.’

Is Gordita Chronicles a True Story?

‘Gordita Chronicles’ is partially based on a true story. The show is a creation of Claudia Forestieri, who took inspiration from her own life to write the heart-touching series. Her motivation came in 2016, while Donald Trump was running for the President of the United States. “When Donald Trump was running for President, he said a lot of very offensive things about immigrants. I wanted to tell a story about all the immigrants that I grew up around in Miami, that loved this country and were just trying to improve the nation, and then make better lives for themselves,” Claudia told Variety.

Zoe Saldaña, one of the producers of the comedy series, was over the moon to be able to work on such a story. “We always worked towards having the accurate representation of the Dominican American experience. We always felt like, ‘Okay, we’re working towards that, but we recognize that we’re probably light years away from it.’ It’s a hopeful situation, so when Claudia’s project came along and it was about her life and we got to know her and to know that HBO Max was involved, it was the opportunity that we were dreaming of. To be able to amplify the American-Dominican family,” the producer explained.

Showrunner Eva Longoria, who also directed the show’s pilot, was quite on board with the story. Her main aim has always been to create something with a purpose and the show seemed to check all the marks. According to the director, there are not enough comedy shows, especially family comedies, that provide Latinx representation. ‘Gordita Chronicles’ not only stands true on that front but also tells a story that many can relate to.

Another person who could not be happier with the show’s theme is Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, who also serves as showrunner. Brigitte wanted to present the picture of immigrants that she is familiar with and not the negative stereotypes perpetuated by the public. She saw her own family being represented in ‘Gordita Chronicles.’ The journey of Cucu as a young immigrant teenager is quite close to her own life. The showrunner was happy to see how the story depicted a family’s journey as they come together to make a new and hopefully better life in a strange and promising country.

HBO Max picked up the series and could not be happier with their choice. “HBO Max is proud to work with the powerhouse Latinx talent in front of and behind the camera for this series, which we believe will resonate with all families,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, mentioned to Deadline.

Though several antics of the Castelli family are certainly over the top, they reflect a significant percentage of the American population. Whether it’s the awkward stage that Cucu has found herself in or Emilia’s desire to simply fit in with her peers, the issues are familiar to those who moved to the USA at a young age. Even the efforts made by the Castelli parents to provide a dream life for their children is a depiction of what motivates most people to come to the United States.

