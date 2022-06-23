Where is Gordita Chronicles Filmed?

‘Gordita Chronicles’ follows 12-year-old Carlotta “Cucu.” Having just moved to Miami from the Dominican Republic with her family, Cucu finds herself in a new world. Taking the challenges of being an immigrant head-on, the young protagonist and her family forge their version of the American dream. Along the way are quirky antics, important lessons, and a heartwarming look at the Dominican American experience.

Set in the hedonistic 1980s, the show features a bright vintage aesthetic that adds to the family-friendly comedy. A number of locations make up Cucu’s adventures in her new homeland. Let’s take a look at the ones that were used to bring ‘Gordita Chronicles’ to life.

Gordita Chronicles Filming Locations

The show is set predominantly in Miami, where Cucu and her family gradually settle in after immigrating to America. The show is also partially filmed in Miami, allowing the crew to shoot at some iconic spots. Additional filming in Puerto Rico is likely for scenes that depict Cucu’s time in the Dominican Republic.

The series was given a pilot order in March 2021, and season 1 was seemingly shot around December of the same year. Now let’s take a look at some of the specific filming locations used in the show.

Miami, Florida

As expected, the show films extensively in Miami, depicting vintage versions of some of the city’s recognizable spots. A local school building also seems to be used to depict Cucu and her sister’s high school. However, since the show is a single-camera comedy, a significant portion of the interior scenes are likely filmed in the studio using elaborate sets, like the interior of the central family’s home.

Locations in Puerto Rico

The production team reportedly spent some time filming in Puerto Rico for season 1. Most likely scenes depicting the family’s time in the Dominican Republic were filmed here. At the show’s opening, Cucu’s family moves from Santo Domingo to Miami. Puerto Rico could also be used as a stand-in for scenes depicting vintage Miami of the 1980s. This is especially useful since, due to development, there are not too many public spots left in Miami that look like they did in the 1980s.

Interestingly, the show’s creator and executive producer, Claudia Forestieri, was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in Miami. Considering the show is semi-autobiographical, the filming locations seem fitting. Executive producer Zoe Saldaña is also half Puerto Rican and says that the story hits close to home for her.

