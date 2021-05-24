‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is a Japanese war film written and directed by Isao Takahata and animated at the legendary Studio Ghibli, which, incidentally, Takahata also cofounded. The movie centers around two siblings in the closing days of World War II and follows their desperate bid for survival amidst the horrific aftermath of war. The critically acclaimed film is considered to be one of the best movies of war and is noted for its desperately sorrowful tale. Let’s explore whether this animated masterpiece is based on a true story or not.

Is Grave of the Fireflies Based on a True Story?

‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is partially based on a true story. The film is based on the 1967 short story of the same name by Japanese author Akiyuki Nosaka. The semi-autobiographical story was inspired by Nosaka’s own wartime experiences in 1945, in which his hometown of Kobe was firebombed. He subsequently lost both his (adoptive and real) sisters and father due to the war. The short story is considered a personal apology to his younger adoptive sister, Keiko, who died of malnutrition.

Many aspects of Nosaka’s story, which were subsequently carried over to the film, reflect his real-life— like the fact that he was brought up by his maternal aunt. In the movie, the protagonist Seita and his young sister Setsuko take refuge in their aunt’s house after their mother is killed. There are also parallels between the death of Nosaka’s adoptive father and the protagonist’s father in the movie. Most notably, in a translated interview given by the author, which was published in the anime and manga publication Animerica, Nosaka noted that the death of his sister, as portrayed in his story, was exactly how it occurred in real life.

Nosaka’s story, as well as the animated film based on it, is set in the coastal city of Kobe. Nosaka spent a part of his childhood in the city with his aunt after the death of his mother and was residing there during the firebombings. As portrayed in the movie, he then ran away with his younger sister, who eventually died of malnutrition. The bombing of Kobe was one of many devastating attacks on Japan in the closing months of World War II and caused incredible damage to Japan’s sixth-largest city. More than one million of the city’s residents perished between March and August 1945.

The film’s director, Isao Takahata, also brings his own traumatic wartime experiences into the mix. In June 1945, at the age of 9, he and his family survived the bombing of Okayama Prefecture, which claimed more than 1700 lives. Apart from informing the tone and authenticity of the movie, the air raid scene in ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ was specifically inspired by what Takahata saw as a child during the bombing of his hometown. Growing up as a wartime child himself, the director was also drawn to Nosaka’s depiction of the adolescent wartime protagonist Seita, which led him to adapt the story into an animated film.

In a later interview published in the Japanese publication The Mainichi (Translated link here), Takahata extolled the need for people to hear war stories to understand its gravity. His movie does exactly that. Driven by the source book’s author as well as its director’s childhood wartime experiences, ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ distills the very real suffering of the Japanese people during World War II and presents it through an animated, semi-autobiographical tale.

