Is Grown-ish on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, ‘Grown-ish’ is a teen comedy show that tells the story of Zoey, the eldest daughter of the Johnsons. You must remember them from the parent show ‘Black-ish,‘ which has attained worldwide success because of its memorable characters and impactful stories. So we have been blessed with an equally interesting spin-off sitcom that documents Zoey’s “not-so-easy” journey through adulthood. Along with Yara Shahidi, it also stars fan-favorite Deon Cole, Anthony Anderson, and others. Fans who are interested in watching it online can rely on all that we have to share about it!

What Is Grown-ish About?

‘Grown-ish’ begins as the Johnsons prepare to send Zoey off to college. She would be attending the California University of Liberal Arts, and her road ahead looks promising. However, she realizes that the aftermath of leaving her family behind and starting a new life seems far too overwhelming. After joining her new academic abode, Zoey is forced to attend a midnight Digital Marketing Strategies class where she meets interesting personalities who become her friends despite their differences. This inclusivity is what defines the show on a deep level. If you want to watch it online, here are all the ways in which you can do so!

Is Grown-ish on Netflix?

‘Grown-ish’ is not available on the steamer, which houses a neverending collection of TV shows and movies. Considering that, you can go through its video library and watch alternatives such as ‘All American,’ ‘BlackAF,’ and ‘Girlfriends,‘ which are based on the importance of family, friendship, and life.

Is Grown-ish on Hulu?

Hulu users are in luck because the show is accessible on the streamer. You can visit the website and watch it here . Additionally, you can stream the episodes through Freeform on Hulu+Live TV.

Is Grown-ish on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Grown-ish’ is available on-demand on the website, so you can watch it here. Every episode costs $2.99, and you can pay $13.99 to buy the entire season.

Is Grown-ish on HBO Max?

Since ‘Grown-ish’ is not a part of HBO Max’s regular offerings, we would like to recommend you to watch ‘Generation,’ which is a dramedy series about high-school students exploring all that life has to offer. If you don’t mind watching shows with darker themes, you can go for ‘Euphoria.’

Where to Watch Grown-ish Online?

‘Grown-ish’ is distributed by Freeform, so you can watch the show on Freeform’s official website. It is also available for streaming on live TV platforms such as DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. You can also check out the show on VOD websites like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum. Season 4 is additionally available for streaming on ABC’s official website, provided you log in through your TV service provider.

How to Stream Grown-ish for Free?

Philo, FuboTV, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube TV provide their new subscribers with 7 days of free viewing. On the other hand, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video offer a free trial period of 30 days each. However, we advise our readers to not seek illegal methods for watching the show. Instead, you can always pay to watch your favorite TV show online.

Read More: Shows Like Black-ish