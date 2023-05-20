Is Happy Valley on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Happy Valley‘ is a British crime drama series starring Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a Police Sergeant who deals with her personal and professional life in the small town of West Yorkshire, England. Created by Sally Wainwright, the show is driven by a talented cast comprising James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, George Costigan, and Rhys Connah, who give some outstanding onscreen performances. Since its premiere, the show has garnered the praise of critics and fans. Now that the third and final season of the show is released, you must be eager to learn more about it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Happy Valley About?

Set in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire, the narrative follows a divorced police sergeant named Catherine Cawood who struggles to cope with the suicide of her daughter, which happened eight years ago. So, while she tries to deal with her personal tragedies and losses, she investigates a number of different cases in the town, on the professional front. Do you wish to find out how Catherine manages to do it all? Well, for that, you will need to watch the crime series yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Happy Valley on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Happy Valley’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you have the option to make the most of your subscription and check out similar crime shows on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Unbelievable‘ and ‘Pieces of Her.’

Is Happy Valley on HBO Max?

As far as the crime show’s availability on HBO Max goes, it is not included on the streamer. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can use your subscription to turn to other alternatives, such as ‘Mare of Easttown‘ and ‘True Detective.’

Is Happy Valley on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Happy Valley’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, you have the option to tune into similar crime series that Hulu offers its subscribers, including ‘The Killing‘ and ‘Prey.’

Is Happy Valley on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Happy Valley’ in its regular offering, you can get access to it by including the AMC+ add-on and purchasing the show. You can get more information about the same from here! Moreover, it is also available with the Acorn TV add-on. In the meanwhile, don’t let it stop you from turning to other alternatives with your regular subscription like ‘Three Pines‘ and ‘Unforgotten.’

Where to Watch Happy Valley Online?

‘Happy Valley’ is available for streaming on AMC+, Acorn TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, Philo, Xfinity, YouTubeTV, and Spectrum on Demand. In addition, you have the option of purchasing the series on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. You can get access to it on YouTube by including the AMC+ add-on, the Acorn TV add-on, or purchasing. To get more information about the same, you can head over here!

How to Stream Happy Valley For Free?

Fortunately, AMC+, Acorn TV, FuboTV, Philo, and YouTubeTV offer a 7-day free trial to all its new subscribers. Moreover, while DirecTV gives free access to its content for the first five days to its new subscribers, Xfinity provides its new users with a 30-day free trial. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘Happy Valley’ free of cost. With that said, we encourage all our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

