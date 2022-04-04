Is Heartland Based on a True Story?

‘Heartland’ is a touching comedy-drama TV series that tells the beautiful tale of a family across generations. Developed by Murray Shostak, it chronicles the lives of sisters Amy and Lou Fleming who live on their family ranch in Alberta with their father and grandfather. The family specializes in healing sick and injured horses and the bittersweet challenges they face bring them closer together with time.

The show is much loved for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics as well as human-animal interaction. It is made even more lifelike due to the nuanced performances of the cast members. Considering all this, fans often wonder whether ‘Heartland’ is inspired by true people and events. Let’s find out if that’s the case, shall we?

Is Heartland a True Story?

‘Heartland’ is partly based on a true story. It is adapted from the eponymous book series by Lauren Brooke. The author has shared in an official QnA session with CBC in March 2008 that her own experiences growing up with horses has contributed to her writing. Lauren’s childhood hobby of making long lists of pretend horses and their personalities is what fuelled her to create the books. Furthermore, she has worked with troubled horses herself and thus has extensive knowledge of equestrian ailments and therapy.

Lauren is not just trained in professional horsemanship but also has worked significantly in training young horses, especially children’s ponies. All of this has assisted her in elaborately detailing the storyline in her books. In addition, she did in-depth research on the internet and collected numerous books to learn about the therapy techniques and animal behaviors she writes about.

About basing the characters and story arcs on real-life incidents, Lauren said, “I get inspiration from reports of equine diseases and accidents, but also from situations that I have encountered myself during my horse-riding career. I check all veterinary details very carefully with my own veterinarian to make sure both the illnesses and Amy’s responses are accurate. I never base human characters on real people – although I do use real names – but several horses I have known in real life have made it into the Heartland stories. Tara’s pure white show-jumper Apollo belongs to a friend of mine!”

To ensure authenticity in the TV series, Lauren works meticulously with the show’s writers who help mold her ideas and drafts to fit the television format. While she formulates the characters, storylines, and equine situations, the writers then take turns to complete the script based on her input. Their collective efforts result in the magic that is created on-screen in each episode. Other than this, actress Amber Marshall who essays Amy on the show spoke in a July 2019 interview with CBC about how her character bears resemblance to her real life.

“I believe that over the years my character Amy has become more like myself and vice versa. The writers seem to gravitate to stories that happened in my real life, and by living on a ranch in Alberta myself, I have in turn adopted similar traits to my character. It makes what I do come easily and I love being able to bring realism to the character,” said Amber. The talented actress also divulged that she loved horses while growing up and spent all her free time with hers whom she kept north of London, Ontario.

After joining the show, Amber moved to the west, where she now lives a life quite similar to Amy’s. She said, “I now live on 100 acres with my husband and our many animals, including six horses. All the things we love to do are so accessible. Riding our horses in the mountains, team roping at local jackpots, or just helping friends move cattle from grazing areas.” Amber was further named the Parade Marshall in the 2019 Calgary Stampede, a renowned annual rodeo, exhibition, and festival held each July in Calgary, Alberta. It is rather obvious that all these experiences help add to the believability of her character.

The icing on the cake is that the location where the show is filmed is an actual ranch owned by Roy Foster and his family since they arrived there in 1928. Some of the architectural structures that they originally built for their own cattle are featured in several episodes. All these real-life elements come together to make ‘Heartland’ an extremely authentic TV show, which even though is not based on one true story, reflects the equestrian lifestyle and human-animal bonds accurately.

