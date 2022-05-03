Is Holey Moley on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Chris Culvenor, ‘Holey Moley’ is a sports reality competition series where contestants showcase their miniature golf and physical skills. They face off against one another in some unique challenges on a supersized obstacle course. Since its inception, the reality show has been at the receiving end of much appreciation and praise from the viewers, thanks to its unique premise. If you wish to learn more about the show, you might be interested in what we have to share.

What is Holey Moley About?

Several self-proclaimed mini-golfers compete head-to-head through a unique set of obstacle-filled golf courses. Contestants put their mini-golf and physical skills to the test as they try to come out on top in different challenges set on a supersized miniature golf course. The competition is hosted by the entertaining duo of Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle, while Stephen Curry makes regular appearances as a golf pro as well. In case you are eager to see what kind of challenges the contestants go through, you would have to watch the show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Holey Moley on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Holey Moley’ is not available on Netflix, so you will need to look for the reality show on other streaming platforms. However, the streaming giant offers some excellent alternatives that involve a bunch of contestants hurdling through unique challenges, such as ‘Floor Is Lava‘ and ‘Ultimate Beastmaster.’

Is Holey Moley on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Holey Moley’ is available on Hulu; you can watch the sports reality series here!

Is Holey Moley on Amazon Prime Video?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime does not host ‘Holey Moley’ on its platform. Instead, you can use your Prime membership to watch similar reality series on the streamer, like ‘Wipeout Australia‘ and ‘Total Wipeout.’

Is Holey Moley on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Holey Moley’ as part of its regular offerings, the expansive library of the platform more than makes up for it. If you are into competitive reality shows, you might also enjoy watching ‘Wipeout‘ and ‘The Cube.’ While the latter doesn’t involve an elaborate obstacle-filled course, it does involve the contestants having to use their physical strengths to complete the given challenges.

Where to Watch Holey Moley Online?

Besides Hulu, ‘Holey Moley’ is available for streaming on DirecTV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

How to Stream Holey Moley for Free?

You can stream ‘Holey Moley’ for free on DirecTV as it offers free access to its content to new subscribers, but only for the first five days. Both fuboTV and YouTube TV offer a week-long free trial to their new users. In addition, Xfinity allows free access to its content for 30 days to its new subscribers. You can make the most of any of these trial periods in order to catch the reality show for free. Having said that, we urge our readers to not use illegal measures to watch any movie or show and instead pay for the required subscriptions.

