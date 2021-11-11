Is Home Sweet Home Alone on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, and Kenan Thompson, ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ is a Christmas comedy film. It follows Max Mercer, a ten-year-old who is accidentally left behind by his family, as they travel to Tokyo to spend the festive season. In their absence, two burglars target the house unbeknownst to the fact that a worthy opponent is waiting for them. Directed by Dan Mazer, it is the sixth film in the popular Home Alone franchise. Curious to learn more about the movie or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is Home Sweet Home Alone About?

The Mercer family book a trip to Tokyo to celebrate Christmas. But due to some confusion while booking their tickets, they are forced to take two separate flights. In all the chaos and confusion, they forget 10-year-old Max at home, who, instead of being intimidated, likes the idea of having the entire house to himself for a few days.

While Max plans a wild Christmas celebration for himself, two burglars – Pam and Jeff Fritzovski – set their eyes on a priceless family heirloom. However, they are clueless that Max has noticed them and has set up traps all over the place to spoil their plans. As the unexpected confrontation between two burglars and Max unfolds, the latter learns the value of love and family. Are you wondering how you can watch the movie? Here is all the information we have gathered!

Is Home Sweet Home Alone on Netflix?

No, ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ is not available on Netflix. But subscribers who wish to watch somewhat similar films may enjoy ‘The Christmas Chronicles‘ or ‘The Knight Before Christmas.’

Is Home Sweet Home Alone on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the movie on other platforms since it is currently not included in its video library. Moreover, it is highly unlikely that the film will arrive on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘So This Is Christmas.‘

Is Home Sweet Home Alone on Amazon Prime?

The Ellie Kemper-starrer is not part of Amazon Prime’s massive catalog of movies. The film is also not available on the streamer as on-demand content. Instead, Prime subscribers can watch ‘A Fall City Christmas‘ or ‘The Christmas Lodge.’

Is Home Sweet Home Alone on HBO Max?

Although ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ is not available on HBO Max, you can watch other holiday-themed movies like ‘A Christmas Story‘ and ‘Elf.’

Is Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+?

The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to the Home Alone franchise after it acquired 21st Century Fox. Therefore, ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ released exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, 2021. If you have a subscription to the platform, then you can watch the Christmas comedy film here.

Where to Watch Home Sweet Home Alone Online?

Since the Dan Mazer directorial released only on Disney+, it is currently not available on any other platform. Therefore, we will have to wait for an official confirmation for its availability on video-on-demand websites.

How to Stream Home Sweet Home Alone for Free?

Since Disney+ no longer offers a free trial, it is currently not possible to watch the Christmas comedy movie free of cost. A basic monthly subscription to the streamer is usually available for just $7.99. Currently, Disney+ is offering a limited deal on the monthly plan, which can be yours for just $1.99! Moreover, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using any illegal ways.

