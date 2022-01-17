Is How I Met Your Father on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a sitcom that revolves around a New Yorker named Sophie, who narrates the story of how she met her son’s father. Sophie’s friends are a big part of her life and are there to support her during her divorce from her first husband. The show serves as a standalone sequel to the iconic sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ and stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. If you’re interested in watching the show and are looking for ways you can do that, here is all the streaming information you’re going to need!

What Is How I Met Your Father About?

The show begins with the 2050 version of Sophie (Kim Cattrall) recounting stories of her love life in the year 2022 to her daughter. The younger version of Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a hopeless romantic just like Ted Mosby from the original show. All she wants in life is to find the one and settle down. Just like Ted, there’s a Robin in Sophie’s life as well. His name is Jesse, who is not keen on getting married and the idea of having kids.

Despite being a cynic, Jesse seems to get smitten by Sophie every once in a while. Moreover, there’s Jesse’s best friend Sid, who proposes to his long-term, long-distance girlfriend, Hannah. The show focuses on their romance as well. If you’re excited to watch the show, here is how you can do it!

Is How I Met Your Father on Netflix?

‘How I Met Your Father’ is not available for streaming on Netflix as of now. However, you can watch similar shows on the platform, such as ‘Arrested Development‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.‘

Is How I Met Your Father on Amazon Prime?

The sitcom is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings as of now. So you may look for other options on the streamer; a few similar shows include ‘Love and Marriage‘ and ‘The Jeffersons.’

Is How I Met Your Father on Hulu?

We have good news for the subscribers of Hulu as the sitcom is a Hulu Original production and is available to stream exclusively on the platform; you can watch the show here.

Is How I Met Your Father on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘How I Met Your Father’ in its existing catalog of movies and TV shows. Instead, you can for other options like ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S‘ and ‘The Office‘ (US).

Where to Watch How I Met Your Father Online?

Besides Hulu, the show is apparently not housed by other streaming platforms as of now. In the future, you could look out for VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, Google Play, as the show could be available on these websites later.

How to Stream How I Met Your Father for Free?

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, you can register and watch the show by availing yourself of the streaming platform’s free trial for 30 days. Once you become a member, you can enjoy the show for free before the trial ends. It is to be noted that we do not advise our readers to adopt illegal methods to watch their favorite TV shows and movies online.

