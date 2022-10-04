Is James Lesure’s Carter Hope Leaving The Rookie Feds?

In ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Special Agent Carter Hope is one of the integral parts of Supervisory Special Agent Matthew “Matt” Garza’s Special Investigative Unit. Even while dealing with several concerns in his personal life, he helps Garza to set up the unit efficiently. When Garza’s unit starts to achieve praise and success, his immediate superior Tracy Chiles starts to plan to bring him down so that she can be the head of the unit. She threatens Hope to join her team as her snitch by revealing her authority to demote and transfer him. Does that mean Hope will be transferred from the Los Angeles office? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Tracy Demote Carter Hope?

When Tracy witnesses Garza’s success after achieving impressive results with the unit, she realizes that he can grow enough to challenge her authority. As far as Tracy is concerned, bringing down Garza will not only eliminate a potential challenger but also help her become the new head of the remarkable unit. She asks Hope’s assistance to do the same by reporting something Garza does without following the books in return for a promotion. When Hope makes it clear that he cannot betray his colleague, Tracy tells him that she will demote and transfer him to an unremarkable post in North Dakota.

By accepting Tracy’s deal, Hope can earn a promotion and move to New Orleans to join his wife and son. However, he decides against the same as he realizes that his wife will not accept him when he betrays Garza, who trusts him. Hope also reveals Tracy’s offer to Garza and affirms his loyalty to the head of the unit. Tracy may not need much time to understand where Hope stands and she may move forward with her plan to demote him. However, as things stand, it may not be an easy affair for her. In the second episode of the show, Garza promises his support to Hope to fight Tracy together.

Since Hope and Garza know what will be Tracy’s next move, they may get prepared for the same to counter their superior if she moves forward with the demotion of the agent. Hope and Garza may even seek the help of Elena Flores, Garza’s niece, to find anything that will help them incriminate Tracy to put an end to her viciousness. In addition, Garza’s unit is achieving immense success, especially after capturing Victor Quincannon. Even if Tracy tries to demote Hope, Garza can always raise a case of wanting his trustworthy agent in his team to maintain the success of the unit in front of his superiors to counter Tracy’s actions.

Is James Lesure Leaving The Rookie: Feds?

The possibility of Tracy demoting Hope to North Dakota must have alarmed the admirers of the character concerning James Lesure’s possible exit from the show. However, neither ABC nor Lesure has announced the supposed departure of the actor from ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ Since the actor joined the series as part of the regular cast and not as a guest cast member, it is improbable that he will leave the show anytime soon. Since Hope and Garza are teaming up against Tracy, we may see them putting an end to their superior’s efforts to demote the former.

In the upcoming episodes, we may see Garza increasing the reputation of his unit with the help of Hope to separate it from the reign of Tracy. If Garza manages to garner all the freedom he needs to run the unit on his own, he may protect Hope from anything Tracy can do against him. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that James Lesure will most likely continue featuring in ‘The Rookie: Feds.’

