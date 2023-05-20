Is Jamie Whelan Dead? Did Brent Antonello Leave Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Portrayed by Brent Antonello, Jamie Whelan is an important character in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ In season 3, Whelan is introduced as an NYPD detective with the Manhattan Organized Crime Control Bureau, brought in as a replacement for Victoria Cho and Carlos Maldonado. Early in the season, Ayanna Bell observes how similar the young detective is to Elliot Stabler, and that becomes a recurring theme. The series explores how both men have short tempers and despise corrupted officers. Whelan has an ingrained desire to prove himself, which sometimes gets him into serious danger. If the recent events in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ have made you wonder whether Whelan is dead, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Jamie Whelan Dead?

Yes, Jamie Whelan is dead in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ Unlike the other shows in the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, ‘Organized Crime’ seems to have a high count of actor rotation. This is likely due to the inherent danger attached to the division. The penultimate and final episodes of ‘Organized Crime’ season 3 are parts of a crossover event with ‘SVU,’ in which the teams join forces to track down the person behind the website called Shadowërk, where people can anonymously hire criminals to commit murder, rape, or any other type of crime on their behalf. As it becomes increasingly clear that this is a global operation, the FBI and Interpol also join the investigation.

The authorities discover that the website’s server is located in Dublin, Ohio, in an Escrow office. The FBI places a surveillance team near the building, but it becomes quickly apparent that none of the employees can possibly be responsible for Shadowërk. Meanwhile, Jet infects the server with a virus to slow it down, which, in turn, affects the website’s speed. The secret owner later shuts it down and hires an IT person to come and fix it, forcing the authorities to move in.

In retaliation, the owner puts up bounties on both Benson and Stabler, who are attacked at a diner but succeed in thwarting it. The authorities figure out they are searching for a young man named Kyle Wilkie, the son of one of the Escrow employees. Kyle is eventually tracked down to a campground. Whelan gets shot in the neck while looking for Kyle. However, as the medic arrives to help, Kyle tries to kill himself with his katana. As keeping him alive is imperative to shut down his website permanently, Whelan convinces the medic to go and help the young man. Reyes, who was there when Whelan got shot, remains with him.

Although Whelan survives the surgery, it is revealed that the bullet has gone through his spine. He’s fully paralyzed and descends into depression, even asking Reyes to help him die as he doesn’t want to live like this, but Reyes refuses. When Whelan’s father comes to visit, Reyes leaves. Whelan dies soon after, and it is implied that his father has something to do with it.

Did Brent Antonello Leave Law & Order: Organized Crime?

With his character dead, it’s safe to assume that Antonello has left ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ He pretty much confirmed this on social media. “Just want to say thank you to my amazing castmates, our incredible crew, the loyal fans of the L&O universe, our writers and producers, @nbc & @wolfentertainment. It has been such a fun ride with you all, & your support has meant so much to me. Much love,” the actor posted on Instagram. Besides the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, Antonello’s other prominent works include ‘Hit the Floor,’ where he portrays Jude Kinkade, and ‘Dynasty’ (2017-2022). He is set to star in the upcoming project ‘Citizen Soldiers.’

