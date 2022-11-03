Will Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Join Law & Order Organized Crime?

Portrayed by Kelli Giddish, Amanda Rollins is an important character in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ Giddish originally joined the long-running network series in 2011 and has established herself as a prominent member of the cast since then. In 2022, news started circulating that Giddish was set to depart SVU in its 24th season. The actress took to social media to confirm the news before adding that it was not her decision to leave. In ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ season 3 episode 5, titled ‘Behind Blue Eyes,’ Giddish makes a surprise appearance as her character and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) collaborate on a case. If that has made you wonder whether Giddish’s Amanda Rollins will join ‘Organized Crime,’ this is what we know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Kelli Giddish Join Law & Order: Organized Crime?

In August 2022, it was reported for the first time that Rollins was set to leave ‘SVU’ at some point in the 24th season. Giddish Subsequently explained the situation on social media, revealing that the decision about her departure wasn’t taken by her but by higher-ups in the company. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’” the actress shared on Instagram. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Giddish went on to thank her co-stars and series creator, Dick Wolf. “I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come,” she wrote.

Giddish’s appearance in ‘Organized Crime’ marks a unique occasion. Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson are stars of ‘SVU’ in its first 12 seasons. Rollins becomes part of the team in the 13th season as a replacement for Stabler. The fifth episode of the third season of ‘Organized Crime’ brings Stabler and Rollins together as the authorities search for rapists dressed as cops.

If Giddish was set to join the cast of ‘Organized Crime,’ it is probably safe to assume that announcements would have been made in that regard, and her statement on social media would have carried a different message. Moreover, Giddish has been part of the SVU cast for over a decade. If she were to leave it for another ‘Law & Order’ project, it probably would have to be a brand new show with her as the lead, which ‘Organized Crime’ isn’t.

So, the possibility of Rollins joining ‘Organized Crime’ is quite minor, but it’s not completely nonexistent. There is always a chance that the cast and crew of multiple shows in the ‘Law & Order’ franchise have decided to keep the entire thing strictly under wraps until the time is right. ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ can be a way to check how the audience is going to respond to the new dynamic.

