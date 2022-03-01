Is Jane Leeves’ Kit Leaving The Resident?

Dr. Kit Voss AKA “Boss Voss” is the incredible custodian of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident.’ In the fifth season of the show, Kit faces severe challenges in her personal and professional life when her partner Dr. Bell suffers from multiple sclerosis. She does her best to provide emotional support to Bell while managing the hospital’s day-to-day administration.

The fourteenth episode of season 5 depicts another severe predicament in Kit’s career as she gets demoted from her CEO position. As Kit’s Chastain career receives a setback, fans must be worried about the character’s future at the hospital and the prospects of Jane Leeves leaving the show. On that note, here’s everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Kit?

When Billie comes to know that Dr. Bell is running for a seat in Georgia State Medical Board, she realizes that Bell’s opponent is Robert Porter, who raped her when she was thirteen. Kit lends her support to Billie and contacts the officials of the board to file a complaint against the pedophiliac doctor. She assists Billie in every way she can as her superior, mentor, and friend. However, the consequences of Billie’s decision to stand against Porter affect Kit extremely. To scare Billie, Porter devices a Twitter campaign to reveal that Billie had operated on a patient as a resident without her supervisor.

Billie’s procedure resulted in the patient becoming paraplegic. Based on the tweets, the board members of Chastain question Kit about appointing Billie as the chief of surgery. They enquire about Billie’s violation and hold Kit accountable. Even though Kit explains her side, the board decides to demote Kit from the CEO position. As Kit steps down from the position, one must be wondering whether the character will remain at Chastain at all. So, is Jane Leeves leaving the medical drama? Let’s find out!

Is Jane Leeves Leaving The Resident?

Over the years, Chastain has gone through several tough phases. From changes in ownership to several individual concerns, the hospital survives several challenges. The Twitter attack against Billie also puts the hospital in a bad light and the demotion of Kit is the price the board has to pay to save the establishment from the heat of the predicament. As Kit leaves the office of the CEO, one must be thinking if it is an indication of the end of Kit’s time at Chastain for Jane Leeves to leave the show.

However, there are no official statements or announcements from FOX or Leeves regarding Kit’s supposed departure from the show. Even though Kit is demoted, she is expected to continue as an orthopedic surgeon at Chastain till the heat of the Twitter attack subsides. Since Dr. Bell is appointed as the interim CEO rather than in a regular position, we can very well expect Kit to return to her old position sooner than later. Bell’s appointment as the new member of the state medical board may fasten Kit’s return to her former position as well. In light of the hospital board’s assurance that Kit will not get fired, the surgeon may continue her career at Chastain alongside her partner.

Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Jane Leeves is likely to continue featuring in ‘The Resident.’ As the CEO of Chastain, Kit revolutionizes the medical establishment. Her commitment to the hospital may not waver just because of the demotion. In the upcoming episodes, we may see Kit back at CEO’s office to guide her doctors impeccably as always.

