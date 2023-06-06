Is Jennifer Pedranti Married? Who is Her Husband?

Being a part of the ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise, ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County‘ revolves around several affluent women in California’s Orange County as they navigate high-profile social lives while balancing their personal and professional commitments. Apart from providing a sneak peek into the lives of the rich and famous, the show also documents how each cast-member deals with everyday issues arising from friendship, relationships, and sometimes betrayal.

On top of it, we also enjoy a generous helping of romance and high-octane drama, making things more interesting. While ‘RHOC’ season 17 introduced Jennifer Pedranti as the newest member of the cast, it is apparent that her relationship is one of the show’s focal points. Moreover, since Jennifer is new to reality TV, fans are eager to learn more about her and her personal life. Well, let’s jump in a find out if Jennifer Pedranti is married, shall we?

Jennifer Pedranti’s Ex-Husband

Although it is unclear when Jennifer Pedranti met her former husband, William Pedranti, the two reportedly got married on September 21, 2002. Moreover, they settled in California and even looked forward to building a life together. William is an established entrepreneur in the biotech field and is credited with co-establishing several biotech companies. On top of it, readers will be surprised to find out that one of William’s companies sold for a massive sum of $70 million. Hence, the two lived a pretty luxurious life, and people who knew them claimed that the two were very much in love.

In the years that followed, Jennifer and William built a loving home and even welcomed four children, Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8, into this world. We should mention that Jennifer currently describes herself as a mother of five on social media. However, the fifth child isn’t mentioned anywhere, making us assume he or she is now an adult. Nevertheless, Jennifer and William lived a happy family life with their children for more than 18 years before cracks appeared in their marriage.

Unfortunately, the damage was too severe to fix, which made Jennifer and William eventually decide to file for a divorce. According to sources, their separation was finalized on January 3, 2021, and William claimed they had irreconcilable differences while filing for divorce. Besides, while the two asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, William insisted that he would continue paying spousal support if the court gave him full rights over his property.

Jennifer Pedranti’s Boyfriend

We are happy to report that Jennifer Pedranti is currently in a loving relationship with Ryan Boyajian. Since Ryan was a CUT Fitness member, sources claim that Jennifer met him through her friend, Tamra, who originally owned Cut Fitness before it shut its doors. Moreover, a few sources even indicated that Jennifer might have had an affair with Ryan before her divorce from William, although readers should take such unconfirmed news with a pinch of salt. Regardless, Jennifer is pretty happy with her boyfriend as of the present and even posts about him regularly on social media.

In fact, Jennifer tagged Ryan on an adorable social media post on April 23, 2023, where she wrote, “I’m not sure what this journey has in store for us.. ⭐️ but what I do know is- I’m so grateful for the love and support you give us. You are a constant by my side, my ride or die, my best friend.. and whatever the occasion may be we always make it SO incredibly fun. We are in for whatever … TOGETHER 👊 ♥️ I wouldn’t want to ride this magic carpet with anyone else. 🪄.”

Similarly, Ryan also features Jennifer regularly on his Instagram profile and even appears to share a wonderful bond with her kids. Besides, the show did hint at a spot of drama as Ryan was disappointed by how Jennifer had to live under the same roof as her ex-husband even after the divorce. Still, that wasn’t enough to ruin the relationship, and we can confirm that Jennifer and Ryan are in it for the long run.

