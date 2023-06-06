Is Taylor Armstrong Married? Who is Her Husband?

As the name suggests, ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County‘ is an interesting reality show that follows the ‘Real Housewives’ formula and gives us a sneak peek into the lives of the rich and famous. The show revolves around several affluent women who lead high-tier social lives while dealing with regular issues stemming from friendship and love. Moreover, while the series also delves into their personal lives, it does promise an ample dose of romance and drama, which adds to the thrill.

Fans were quite excited when they learned that Taylor Armstrong was joining the cast of ‘RHOC’ season 17. Interestingly, Taylor is a series regular on the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, as she appeared on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.’ However, with fans now eager to learn more about Taylor’s personal life, let’s find out if she is married, shall we?

Taylor Armstrong’s Ex-Husband

Taylor Armstrong met her first husband, Russell Armstrong, when she was earning a living as a waitress in a Beverly Hills restaurant. Russell, who worked as a venture capitalist at that time, was immediately taken up by Taylor’s beauty and wasted no time in asking her out. Once Taylor consented, the two began spending quite a lot of time together, and it did not take them long to start seeing each other exclusively.

Moreover, while the pair met in 2005, it took even less than a year for Russell to ask the all-important question, and by 2006, he and Taylor were married. Following the marriage, Taylor and Russell settled into everyday life and even looked forward to starting a family. They welcomed their daughter, Kennedy, in 2006, and things appeared perfect for the time being. While fans will remember Russell from his appearances on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ the show documented the issues that had crept into his and Taylor’s marriage.

In fact, the couple had conflicting views regarding most things, and sources suggested that Russell was going through a bad patch since he had some financial troubles. On top of it, a few reports accused Russell of abusing Taylor, and Camille Grammer opened up about the same on season 2 of ‘RHOBH,’ claiming that the apparent abuse caused Taylor an orbital fracture and she had to undertake reconstructive surgery. Throughout the season, it was apparent that Taylor’s marital troubles weighed heavily on her mind, and in July 2011, she eventually filed for divorce.

Unfortunately, the ordeal did not end there as on August 15, 2011, just a few weeks after Taylor filed for divorce, Russell was found hanging in his home, and medical reports claimed he had died by suicide. Besides, as luck would have it, Russell’s loved ones, including his first wife, blamed Taylor for the tragedy, which made life harder for the reality star.

Taylor Armstrong’s Husband

Interestingly, shortly after Russell’s sudden demise, Taylor met her present husband, John Bluher, who was helping her with financial and legal matters. However, even though it did not take long for John and Taylor to realize their mutual attraction, the relationship did not go very far since the former was still married to Stephanie Bluher, with whom he shared three children. Still, their marriage was just a formality by that time, and once John and Stephanie finalized their divorce, he got a ring and asked Taylor to marry him in August 2013.

Subsequently, in April 2014, the pair eventually tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. At present, Taylor, her husband, John Bluher, and her daughter, Kennedy, reside together in Orange County, California. You’d be glad to know that John has since adopted Kennedy, and the two share a warm relationship. When talking about the marriage, Taylor insisted that John saved her from the dark place she was trapped in after Russell’s death.

Moreover, she also talked about the love they share in the same interview and said, “After all the lies that were built in my previous relationship, having someone that just stood by me — even though we couldn’t stand each other for a while — it was the reason that I trust him so much, and we became best friends.” We are also happy to report that the couple celebrated their nine years anniversary in April 2023, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

