Is Kaleb Cooper Dating or Married? Who is His Girlfriend?

Prime’s ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is a British documentary series about Jeremy Clarkson running a farm in the Cotswolds. The hilarious yet educational series has multiple fan-favorite characters, and one of them is Kaleb Cooper. A young farmer who is witty and lightens the mood with his friendly banter with Clarkson. He seems to know the farm like the back of his hand and is exceptionally good at what he does. Fans of the show are always looking for insight into his personal life, so if you’re one of them, look no further because here’s all that we know about the same!

Kaleb Cooper’s Family and Background

Kaleb Cooper is a young 24-year-old man with the knowledge of an old farmer who’s plowed the fields for decades. He was born and brought up in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. He’s been working on Clarkson’s farm even before he took ownership of it, back when it was named Diddly Squat Farm.

Apart from dealing with sheep, he loves his work and doesn’t see it as a job. Kaleb knew the calling of his life at the ripe age of 13. He had the courage to pursue agriculture and farming (a career choice that is mostly generationally determined for people) even when both his parents were in the industry.

The young farmer has an interesting origin story. He started with three chickens on a four-acre land that belonged to his parents. Soon he started selling their eggs in school because the number had amassed to a whooping 450 egg-laying eggs within a matter of months. He kept achieving milestones as a teenager by starting to breed sheep at 14 and buying a tractor at 15.

He never abandoned his studies and pursued college, after graduating, he extrapolated his learnings and started a farm labor contracting firm. Since then, he has answered all the folks who are interested in becoming a farmer and guided them to the best of his abilities.

Fans speculated that he was related to Gerald Cooper, who is the Head of security on the farm. However, the two aren’t related, they are only work associates. The countryman seems to love the peace and quiet of his life too much and doesn’t understand why anyone would want to live in a city. He once shared an instance where he went to London but stayed on the bus because it was too busy and crowded for his liking. He’s lived in his village, Chadlington, for his entire life and only visited Banbury once.

He has also done a four-year apprenticeship on a cow farm and knows the A to Z of everything cow related! Known for his dedicated and honest work ethic, Kaleb has dipped his feet a little bit in every business like pig-rearing, sheep-farming, egg enterprise, digger-hire, cider production, and farm contracting. He’s also a bestselling author of the book titled, ‘The World According to Kaleb’ and is constantly looking for ways to expand his horizons, so he can ultimately afford his own farm.

Is Kaleb Cooper Dating Anyone?

Yes! Kaleb is engaged to his long-time girlfriend of more than 6 and a half years. He proposed to her on the day of Christmas and shared the lovely news on Instagram with a wholesome caption. Kaleb and his fiance Taya are parents to a lovely son, Oscar, who was born on March 22, 2021. He shared the heartfelt news on an Instagram post and wrote, “Would like everyone to meet Oscar George Cooper! Born 22nd of March. Time 8:18 am. Weighing 7.7lbs. So so happy been a very long 28 hours! @tayaaaxx did an amazing job so proud of her”.

The couple surprised the fans on November 26, 2022, with another Instagram post, where they posed with baby Oscar and held an ultrasound picture in their hand, announcing the arrival of their second child. Kaleb wrote, “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is cooking nicely. My number one goal is to buy myself a farm and be able to bring my kids up enjoying what I think is the best lifestyle which is the farming lifestyle.”

On January 21, 2023, he posted a gender reveal video in front of two tractors while he and his wife stood in front of them. He said, “I’m a bit nervous, actually,” and the tractors blew out the pink color. So, we know it’s a girl!

We wish the couple great health and success and hope to see the family thrive. Kaleb regularly posts pictures of his son, Oscar, and we can’t wait to see him play with his new baby sister. As of now, Kaleb will be returning for season 2 of ‘Clarkson’s Farm,’ and we are eager to see more of him for years on end.

