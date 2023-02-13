Where is Clarkson’s Farm Filmed?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is a British documentary series that gives us a glimpse into the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer Jeremy Clarkson. In the show, we are introduced to Jeremy, his agricultural associates, and his not-so-obedient animals as they try to get around the unfavorable weather, turn unresponsive crops into good yields, and deal with an unexpected global pandemic.

Along the agricultural journey, Jeremy and his associates deliver many laughs and deal with the trials and tribulations that come with farming. All these aspects tend to keep the viewers entertained and hooked through each episode. At the same time, the audience is left wondering where ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is actually filmed and where Jeremy’s farm is located. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Clarkson’s Farm Filming Locations

‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is filmed in England, specifically in the Cotswolds. As per reports, the principal photography for the sophomore round of the documentary series commenced in January 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in July of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Jeremy Clarkson and his agricultural associates as they work on their farm together, and get a detailed account of the specific sites that feature in the Amazon Prime series!

Cotswolds, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ are lensed in the Cotswolds, a region in the central-southwest part of England. In particular, Jeremy’s farm Diddly Squat is situated at the heart of the Cotswolds region while his farm shop Diddly Squate Farm Shop is located at 5-12 Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington in Chipping Norton. A majority of the series is recorded on location in and around these sites. Moreover, The Big View Café near the farm shop served as a pivotal production location as well.

Jeremy named his farm Diddly Squat, which translates to “the least amount” or “nothing,” in order to indicate the farm’s lack of productivity. Before he bought the land in 2008 along with Curdle Hill Farm, it was a part of the Sarsden estate in Oxfordshire. After the former local farmer named Howard, who used to farm the fields, retired in 2019, Jeremy decided to attempt farming on the land himself. These fields used to be arable in most parts, which were used for growing rapeseed, barley, and wheat, accordingly.

The Cotswolds’ economy is heavily dependent on the tourism sector as many tourists tend to visit the region each year. There are several places of interest scattered across the region that attracts people from all over the globe. Some of the major ones are Sudeley Castle, Tetbury Market House, Chavenage House, Woodchester Mansion, Cotswold Falconry Centre, Mechanical Music Museum, The Royal Gardens at Highgrove, Cotswold Wildlife Park, and Jet Age Museum.

