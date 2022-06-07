Is Kermit Wilts Based on a Real Basketball Player? Who Play Him in Hustle?

There can be no heroes without villains. Every lovable underdog needs an equally detestable antagonist. Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ finds this balance in the protagonist, Bo Cruz, and his nemesis, Kermit Wilts. From their first interaction, it becomes clear that they can’t be on friendly terms. Wilts is too verbally aggressive, and he always manages to get on Bo’s nerves. But that doesn’t change the fact that he is a rather good basketball player. Because almost every player in ‘Hustle’ is a real-life NBA player, we wonder if Kermit Wilts is a real person too. Here’s what we know about him.

Is Kermit Wilts a Real Basketball Player?

No, the character of Kermit Wilts in ‘Hustle’ is not based on a real basketball player. If the name rings a bell, you’re probably thinking of Kermit Washington, the LA Lakers player who punched Rudy Tomjanovich. Though the Kermit in the movie is also known to stir up trouble, the writers of the film didn’t exactly have Washington in mind while writing the character. Wilts serves as an antagonist and his character sticks to the general tropes of an opposing character in any underdog movie.

Who Plays Kermit Wilts in Hustle?

While Kermit Wilts might not be a real basketball player, the actor who plays him is. Wilts’ role is played by Anthony Edwards, who is a player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as opposed to Wilts, whose future in the film remains uncertain. While ‘Hustle’ focuses on Bo Cruz as the most happening new player in NBA, in real-life, Edwards has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting young players.

Edwards has been consistently good since his school days, gradually building his reputation through college, and now during his time in the NBA, he is really shining. His stats have been continuously improving. He has already found himself side by side with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony in “one of the few” lists. In 2022, he became the first player in NBA history to record a state line of at least 40 points and nine rebounds, among others.

While Kermit Wilts and Anthony Edwards are two completely different people, they do share the attribute of confidence in themselves. Edwards is known to harbor the mentality of taking whatever is thrown his way. While Kermit riles up others to throw them off their game, Edwards remains calm and collected. He shows his aggression in his game and is known to play with ease in even the most intense situations.

Kermit Wilts is not a very friendly person when it comes to other players, especially Bo. In real life, however, Edwards is on very good terms with Bo Cruz actor, Juancho Hernangomez. In fact, when it came to casting the role of Kermit, it was Juancho who suggested Edwards to the director, Jeremiah Zagar, saying that they are familiar with the squabbles on the court, and it was something that Edwards would be good at. Turns out, Juancho was right. Adam Sandler was very impressed by Edwards’ acting skills and found him a very funny and entertaining person.

