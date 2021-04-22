There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian rules the social media game. The number of followers she has on Instagram alone is more than the population of Brazil. The 40-year-old reality television personality is a successful model and entrepreneur, and a few years ago, she turned her attention to law. Many of you may already know that her father, late Robert Kardashian, was a famous lawyer who came into the spotlight as O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney in the 1995 murder trial. Kim happens to be one of the most influential women in the world, and in 2018, she decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a lawyer. If you are wondering how she came to this decision and what she is doing about it now, we’ve got you covered!

Why Did Kim Kardashian Decide to Study Law?

Kim Kardashian’s fans know that she has been a strong advocate for prison reform for many years. Her love affair with law started very early when she would go into her father’s study as a little girl to read law books and even go through some cases. In 2017, she learned about Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kim took it upon herself to secure Johnson’s freedom and convinced then-President Donald Trump to reduce her sentence. The founder of Skims recruited her legal team to help out with the case, after which she realized that she needed to know more about the law in order to help people. Then she went on to take up the causes of more people.

Since Kim Kardashian does not have a college degree, she has taken an unconventional route. She is doing a four-year legal apprenticeship under the human rights attorney, Jessica Jackson, and is also being guided by Erin Haney, the National Policy Director at REFORM Alliance. The celebrity clocks in about 18 hours of study every week.

Did Kim Kardashian Pass the Bar?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set to appear for her bar exam in 2022, so she seems to be preparing in full swing. In the first episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ season 20, it is revealed that she took the baby bar exam but would only know if she passed after two months. In the summer of 2020, Kris Jenner shared an Instagram story with law-themed cookies, which seemed to imply that Kim cleared the exam.

I spend so many hours studying but it’s definitely worth it ✨📚 https://t.co/AwRLrSft8n — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2021

Kim claimed that she is loving the process, and studying law has also made her a better business owner. Sources close to the reality star have often spoken about her love for books and her exceptional memory. They also said that she is great with managing her time and can effectively multitask, and we do not doubt it. She has proven that with all the businesses and responsibilities she is handling, in addition to being a mother of four.

‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ is a documentary film that released in 2020. It captures Kim’s efforts to become a lawyer while she continues to help people who have been incarcerated because she believes in second chances. The criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones worked closely with Kim Kardashian for Johnson’s case. He revealed that Kim is going above and beyond the requirement to take the bar exam. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the multifaceted star becomes a lawyer and proves to her critics once again that she is capable of anything that she sets her mind to.

