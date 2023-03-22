Is Leah McSweeney Married? Does She Have Kids?

‘Real Housewives’ is an extremely popular franchise that has several city-specific installments. Among them, one of the most loved shows is ‘The Real Housewives of New York City‘ or ‘RHONY.’ The series focuses on the professional and personal lives of some women living in New York City. Season 12 featured Leah McSweeney, the fashion designer from New York City who quickly became a fan favorite with her feisty nature and unfiltered charisma. We got curious to know all about her, and here is everything we found out!

Leah McSweeney’s Age, Family, and Profession

The 40-year-old fashion designer was born in New York City, New York. Her parents, Bryan and Bernadette “Bunny” McSweeney raised her in an Irish-Italian family setting with her brother. The reality Tv star was expelled at the age of 14 from her school, Convent of the Sacred Heart Catholic all-girls school, after which their family moved to Newtown, Connecticut. Leah was involved in a violent incident with the New York Police Department in 2002 that left him with many wounds. She utilized the $75,000 settlement to launch the Married to the Mob line of feminine streetwear alongside streetwear designer Rob Cristofaro. The brand has also partnered with Nike to produce another limited-edition sneaker. Moreover, MTTM has worked with Jessy “Nite Rider” Kennedy and French graffiti artist Fafi.

Leah made an appearance as a client on an episode of ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ in 2010. Because of the positive reviews she earned for her performance on Matchmaker, she has since made guest appearances and cameos on a number of other television shows, including VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York.’ The fashion designer also made appearances on other productions, including Shade 45’s ‘Lip Service’ with Angela Yee of Power 105.1. In 2016, she began ‘Improper Etiquette’ with Laura Stylez. The fashion designer often contributes to the website Hypebeast, where she gives opinions on parenthood, streetwear fashion, and wellness. She additionally contributes an advice piece to the Penthouse magazine.

Leah’s life has not always been easy. She got into hot waters and faced major backlash for the article, ‘Can We Talk About Toxic Femininity?’ which she wrote for the Penthouse magazine, where she criticized #MeToo Movement pioneers Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. The reality TV star also appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ and ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.’ She also has her own podcast, ‘The Real MC Sweeney Show and is the founder of Happy Place.

Is Leah McSweeney Married?

Despite being in many committed relationships, Leah has never been married. She is truly her own boss on her personal and professional front. She founded her clothing brand, Married to the Mob, with Rob Cristofaro in 2004. Currently, Leah McSweeney is a single mother to a 12-year-old daughter, Kier Marie (pet name Kiki) – with ex-boyfriend Rob Cristofaro – whom she often posts about, and the mother-daughter duo are very close.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Leah said, “I idolized women who were in traditionally male roles. That was always very alluring to me. Women who acted like “men.”It looked like a lot more fun, and I thought, “That looks like something I want to be doing.” Leah is a feminist, a supporter of mental health, and a fashion designer who is devoted to building her company. She also has her own podcast, ‘The Leah McSweeney Show.’ Since she has gained popularity, her brand is now doing very well. The ‘Chaos Theory’ author truly doesn’t need a man and has been doing a great job as a single parent.

