Is Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher Season 3?

Netflix’s fantasy drama series, ‘The Witcher’, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, who is bound by destiny with Princess Cirilla of Cintra. Based on the book series of the same name by Andrej Spakowski, the show takes place on the Continent where war threatens to upend everything when the ruler of the southern kingdom of Nilfgaard executes his devious plan of taking over the world. The story, rich with mythology, takes many twists and turns to deliver a compelling tale.

While there are a lot of hooks to the story, the central attraction is Geralt. He is the glue that holds everything together while Ciri explores her powers and tries to find a place for herself in an increasingly volatile world. In 2022, Netflix revealed that Cavill is leaving the role after the third season. Liam Hemsworth is set to take over from him. Will Cavill stay for the entirety of the third season? Will we see Hemsworth in the third season? Let’s find out.

Is Liam Hemsworth in the Third Season of The Witcher?

The third season of ‘The Witcher’ is split into two parts. Part 1, consisting of five episodes, premiered on June 29, 2023. Part 2, containing the remaining three episodes, is set to premiere on July 27, 2023. The first part of Season 3 does not feature Liam Hemsworth. However, things could change in the second part. Considering that the first two seasons of ‘The Witcher,’ both containing eight episodes, were released in their entirety, the choice to split the third season is a curious one.

Executive producer Tomasz Baginski revealed that they have “a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam.” He said that they have found a way to explain the cast change in terms of the plot, which will be accurate to the lore created by Sapkowski in the books. “Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five. It’s very close to what was set out in the books, and I think this change will be quite flawless,” he said.

While it remains to be seen what the third season brings for Geralt of Rivia, Baginski’s mention of the fifth book, ‘The Lady of the Lake,’ does make things interesting. The third season adapts the second book, ‘Time of Contempt,’ which makes one wonder how the creators plan to jump to the fifth book. However, this could have something to do with Ciri’s power to travel into other worlds, which has already been displayed in the finale of Season 2.

In the remaining three episodes, the show could lean towards Ciri’s ability to travel into other worlds, which would also bring The Wild Hunt, who briefly appeared in the fourth episode of the show, into the mix. The meta thing that Baginski referred to could be an alternate version of Geralt from another world, which might allow the audience to leave the season with Hemsworth’s introduction as Geralt.

Considering that Cavill has commanded the role for three seasons and is revered by the fans, the show’s creators might want to leave the audience with his final image. This means we might have to wait until the fourth season to see Hemsworth take over the role. However, we expect a post-credits scene that could serve as a teaser or first look for Hemsworth in his role as Geralt.

