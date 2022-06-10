Is Lifetime’s Happily Never After Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Sarah Cayce, ‘Happily Never After’ is a thriller film revolving around a newly engaged couple. Laura is quite happy with the idea of getting married to Pete. Her joy increases when she enters and wins an all-expenses-paid dream wedding contest. However, the couple’s assigned wedding planner, Faith, may have some other ideas. It turns out that Laura did not win the competition by sheer luck, and Faith and Pete have a complicated history. The wedding planner tries to get back with Pete, but when the plan fails, Faith decides that if she can’t have the man she wants, then no one can.

The movie is a delight to watch with its visually appealing backdrops to compelling performances by the actors. The realistic and suspenseful nail-biting storyline also has many viewers curious about how the film came about. If you are in the same boat and cannot wait to learn about the inspiration behind the movie, the cast details, and where exactly the film was shot, here are all the answers you want!

Happily Never After Filming Locations

From what we know about the production of ‘Happily Never After,’ the movie was most likely filmed in the state of Illinois in September 2021. Let’s explore why the region is the most probable candidate for the taping of the Lifetime thriller film.

Chicago, Illinois

The city of Chicago in Illinois is home to The Line Film Company, a production company involved in the making of ‘Happily Never After.’ Chicago is one of the most prominent cities in the United States and has been a popular filming spot for several projects over the years. The area surrounding the city has also been used to lens residential or suburban scenes as needed. The Line Film Company has helped several movies lens scenes in the Illinois region.

It is highly possible that the Lifetime thriller was shot in Chicago and the surrounding area. A majority of the scenes in the movie are set in indoor locations or residential areas. The producers may have taken advantage of numerous film studios in Chicago, like Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and Chicago Studio City, to tape the movie. Other projects that were lensed in Chicago include films like ‘The Batman‘ and ‘Blow.’

Happily Never After Cast

Erinn Fredin takes up the role of ‘Laura’ in ‘Happily Never After.’ Though the actress does appear in a short film titled, ‘The Queue,’ the Lifetime project is her first major full-length project. Joining her as Laura’s rival and wedding planner, Faith is Alexis Allotta in her debut feature film. She has also been a part of ‘Liberal Arts’ and ‘AT&Tea.’

Actor Rich Holton essays the role of Pete, Laura’s fiancé, and the third part of the love triangle. You may know him from his work in ‘Chicago P.D.‘ and ‘Alex/October.’ Other appearances in the thriller film include Lynne Baker as Wendy, Nicholas Bernardi as Steven, and Matt Bowdren as Jordan. Deveon Bromby and Franchesca Fojas play the characters of Sarah and Antonia, respectively.

Is Happily Never After a True Story?

No, ‘Happily Never After’ is not based on a true story. The thriller film was written by Max McGuire, who has been a part of several projects like ‘Lemonade Stand Romance’ and ‘Crossing the Wake.’ Sarah Cayce helmed the movie and helped bring the story on-screen with her direction skills.

Despite being a work of fiction, several elements in the Lifetime film are inspired by real-life events. The premise of an ex-lover trying to break up their previous partner’s relationship is quite common both on-screen and off-screen. The drastic measures taken up by Faith might be less frequent, but they do happen from time to time and often make the news. Take the case of Brenda Delgado, who plotted to kill her ex-boyfriend’s partner Kendra Hatcher. The pediatric dentist was shot fatally in her building’s parking garage in September 2015.

According to the authorities, Brenda hired Kristopher Love and Crystal Cortes to kill Kendra. The prosecutors claimed that Brenda was jealous that Kendra was in a relationship with Brenda’s ex, Ricardo Paniagua. Kendra then fled to Mexico and was arrested there in 2016. One of the conditions for the extradition was that the prosecutors could not seek the death penalty.

It is understandable that many aspects of ‘Happily Never After’ are inspired by real life. Whether it’s Pete’s deception towards Laura or Faith’s actions to break the two apart, the whole scenario is full of suspense and drama. However, the situation also resonates with many viewers who may have once found themselves facing similar circumstances.

