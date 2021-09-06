‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ is a drama movie that explores the internal conflicts and strife in the royal family that eventually forced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move to the United States, leaving the comforts of the royal life behind. Directed by Menhaj Huda, the film stars Sydney Morton as Meghan Markle, Jordan Dean as Harry, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Jordan Whalen as Prince William, and many others. Curious to find out more about the movie or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace About?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to move to the United States, leaving the comforts of Royal life behind, thus creating a controversy in the process that shocked everyone. Critics incriminated the newlywed for being immature and selfish, but the couple always knew that they had made the right call deep down. Little did the detractors realize that the bad press had pushed Meghan to the corner in an otherwise luxurious and royal world, and she found herself isolated. While things turned from bad to worse for the bride, the Prince himself could see ominous clouds growing on the horizon.

The thoughts of history repeating itself and the forces responsible for his mother’s death growing in power made Harry uncomfortable, and he soon realized that it’s time to leave the royal family behind for his son and wife’s future. But what exactly transpired behind the scenes is far more complicated. The Lifetime movie delves deeper into the events that led to the final decision, and if you wish to learn the entire truth, then you must watch ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.’

Is Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of movies and television shows to keep its subscribers entertained. But ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ is not part of its current offerings, so subscribers of the streaming giant can instead watch ‘The King‘ or ‘Outlaw King.’

Is Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace on Hulu?

You can live stream ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ on Hulu + Live TV, but you can’t watch the film with the basic subscription. If you don’t have a Live TV subscription, then we recommend watching ‘The Girl King‘ or ‘Robert the Bruce.’

Is Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime, and it cannot be rented or purchased either. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The Duchess.‘

Where to Watch Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Online?

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ is available for streaming on Lifetime’s official website. The drama movie is also accessible on Spectrum and DirecTV. Live TV streaming platforms Philo and SlingTV can also be used to stream the Lifetime movie when it premieres on the channel.

How to Stream Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace for Free?

Philo and Hulu + Live TV both offer a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can watch the movie for free, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers watch their favorite movies and show online only after paying for them.

