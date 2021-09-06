Directed by Menhaj Huda, Lifetime‘s ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ is a drama movie that revolves around the controversial exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British aristocracy. While focusing on the internal conflicts and strife in the blue-blooded family, the movie also offers an insight into the feelings and insecurities of the couple that ultimately forced them to move to the United States.

With compelling performances from a star-studded cast, the Lifetime movie was filmed in locations that ideally reflect the aristocratic lifestyle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel. So, it’s natural for the viewers to be curious to learn more about the film’s cast or production details. In case you are also looking for similar information, then we have got you covered.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Filming Locations

The drama movie was shot in several locations in British Columbia. The production of the Lifetime movie reportedly commenced on May 17, 2021, and it wrapped up in the following month on June 10, 2021. In order to learn more about the filming we decided to investigate further, here’s everything we could find out.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography of the Menhaj Huda directorial took place in Vancouver. Popularly known as the Hollywood North, the seaport city is the center of film and television production in the Great White North. Production in the region took place in the Vancouver Club located at 915 West Hastings Street. Established in 1889, it offers people a chance to relax, reflect, reconnect and dine.

A number of scenes were also filmed in Shaughnessy (the residential neighborhood of Vancouver) at the Hycroft Manor located at 1489 McRae Avenue. The stately home is considered one of the most haunted places in the city, and over the years, it has attracted several paranormal researchers to the 20,000 square feet estate.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

The cast and crew were also spotted filming some scenes in Abbotsford. The city is located adjacent to the Canada–United States border and is famous for its generous citizens and farm country. Filming in the city reportedly took place in some outdoor locations and a few houses there.

Thanks to its proximity to the Hollywood North, Abbotsford has over the years gained the status of a sought-after filming location in the region. Movies like ‘Cold Feet and a Cold Case.’ ‘As Luck Would Have It,‘ ‘Spotlight on Christmas,’ or ‘Lonestar Christmas‘ were all filmed there.

Other Locations in British Columbia

Production of the Lifetime movie was also done in Langley, which is usually referred to as Langley City. Although the city has several places worth visiting, Douglas Park stands out thanks to its permanent stage that offers the ideal facilities for live performances and theater. A few shots were also taken in West Vancouver, a municipality just a few miles away from Vancouver.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Cast

The Lifetime movie stars Sydney Morton, who essays the role of Meghan Markle. The actress is best known for her roles in ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker’ and ‘Manifest.’ Jordan Dean, whom you may recognize from ‘Z: The Beginning of Everything’ or ‘The Punisher,’ appears as Harry. Laura Mitchell plays the role of Kate Middleton. You may recall watching her on ‘A Picture Perfect Wedding’ or ‘Love at Cedar Creek.’

Jordan Whalen portrays Prince William, and Bonnie Soper appears as Princess Diana. Other noteworthy cast members include Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Parker Bowles, Synthia Yusuf as Janina, Mark Rankin as Tom Bradby, and Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland.

