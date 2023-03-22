Is Lifetime’s House of Deadly Lies Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘House of Deadly Lies’ is a mystery thriller film that follows a young stay-at-home mom who leads a content life with her family. One day, her best friend knocks on her door and lets her know about her struggling situation. Empathizing with her and trying to do what best friends are supposed to do, the young mom takes her in and decides to be with her friend during this tough time. However, sooner rather than later, the friend’s secrets start coming to light and put the entire family in danger.

Starring Katy Breier, Jon McLaren, and Leah McKenney, the thriller movie sheds light on some realistic topics, such as deceiving friends, which is the reason why many of you might have a reasonable question in your minds — is ‘House of Deadly Lies’ inspired by true events or not? Well, if you have been wondering the same, let’s explore the same and find out for certain, shall we?

Is House of Deadly Lies a True Story?

No, ‘House of Deadly Lies’ is not based on a true story. However, almost all of us have been subjected to betrayal by someone close to us or at least heard of someone getting deceived by their close acquaintances, even their best friends. So, since one of the predominant subjects throughout the movie is the blind trust that the stay-at-home mom puts in her struggling best friend, you are bound to find it somewhat relatable and realistic too as you might have heard something similar happen in real life.

For instance, in February 2023, an Alaska woman named Denali Brehmer reportedly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for gunning down her best friend Cynthia Hoffman in the back of the head, back in June 2019. Denali claimed that she did what she did after her online boyfriend offered to pay her millions in exchange for photos and videos of her committing the heinous crime.

Another reason why some of you might find the themes and subjects, such as a backstabbing best friend, of the Lifetime movie familiar is that the same topics have been explored in various other movies and TV shows over the years. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2018 Lifetime film ‘Nightmare Best Friend,’ which is directed by John Murlowski. Starring Rosslyn Luke, Jackie Moore, and Brandon Howell, the narrative follows Katy and her high school bestie Gina, who reenters her life after several years, as the two let nostalgic memories of their past adventures take over them.

Things take a turn for the worse when Gina’s boyfriend, Ray, also shows up at Katy’s house, not to join in on the reunion but to rob her workplace. Turns out, the couple has planned this through and is ready to go to extreme lengths to make Katy help them get what they want. As you might have noticed, the character of Gina in ‘Nightmare Best Friend’ is very similar to that of the best friend of the stay-at-home mom in ‘House of Deadly Lies,’ as both of them have ulterior motives for reconnecting with their respective best friends. So, taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, it would be fair to say that ‘House of Deadly Lies’ consists of realistic themes and subjects but it doesn’t change the fact that it is a fictional tale.

