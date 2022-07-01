Is Lifetime’s Jailbreak Lovers Based on a True Story?

Directed by Katie Boland, ‘Jailbreak Lovers’ is a thriller film by Lifetime about a young woman named Toby. As a law-abiding citizen, Toby has never broken any rule and tried to help others. After losing her job, she opens a non-profit to help abused and rescued dogs at the local prison. However, when Toby finds herself in love with a convicted murderer named John, she throws all caution out of the window. Vicky hatches an escape plan for John by using dog crates leading to a federal manhunt. The film’s storyline is as engaging as one can hope for, with Catherine Bell and Tom Stevens doing a phenomenal job of portraying the leading characters. Many fans are curious to know if the Lifetime thriller is based on real-life vents. Well, we are here to answer the questions regarding the same!

Is Jailbreak Lovers a True Story?

Yes, ‘Jailbreak Lovers’ is based on a true story. The movie is a part of Lifetime’s ‘Ripped-from-the-Headlines’ series that features real-life stories. This particular film is based on an incident that took place in April 2022. Vicky White, a corrections officer in Alabama, helped her imprisoned boyfriend, Casey Cole White, to escape from jail. However, a few details were changed in the movie in comparison to the actual events.

It all started on April 29, 2022, in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Vicky, an assistant director of corrections, asked Casey to be prepared for a trip to a courthouse in Florence, the seat of Lauderdale County. She claimed that the visit was meant for Casey’s mental evaluation, though no such appointment was scheduled in reality. The day was supposed to be Vicky’s last working day in the facility, and she decided to use the day to help her imprisoned boyfriend escape. The cameras within the prison captured how Vicky held the door open for Casey as she shuffled into the patrol cruiser that the two used to run away.

Vicky’s behavior rattled many who knew her, as the whole incident seemed uncharacteristic for her. “All of her co-workers are devastated. She was a model employee,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton shared. “What in the world possessed her to pull a stunt like this? The only conclusion I guess we can come to at this point is just a jailhouse romance.” Casey had been sentenced to 75 years in prison on the charges of attempted murder. The man was also awaiting trial for a different murder case at the time of his escape.

After leaving the jail, Vicky and Casey changed vehicles, leaving it in a parking lot in Florence, along with Vicky’s keys, radio, and handcuffs. From there, the couple traveled in a copper-colored Ford SUV that Vicky had purchased a few days ago under a fake name. The daring duo’s escape from the Alabama facility led to a federal manhunt spanning multiple states. Both Casey and Vicky liberally used wigs, makeup, and aliases to keep their identity hidden.

However, the movie-like escapade came to an end on May 9, 2022. The US Marshals released images dated May 3, 2022, which showed a man resembling Casey at a car wash with a Ford SUV, specifically Ford-150, in Evansville, Indiana. The video then showed the duo leaving the Ford behind for a Cadillac, according to Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding. The couple’s new vehicle was spotted at Motel 41, and surveillance was set up. After seeing Vicky and Casey leaving the motel in their vehicle, the law enforcement pursued them on US Highway 41.

During the chase, the Cadillac was driven onto a grassy field and parking lot close to Anchor Industries. A police officer rammed his vehicle into the Cadilac, resulting in the latter car flipping onto its side in a ditch. Casey was pulled out of the wreckage and was once again under the custody of the law. However, Vicky was found with a gunshot wound in the head. The injury was believed to have been Vicky’s own work, and she was rushed to the hospital. However, she later succumbed to the wound and was pronounced dead by suicide.

‘Jailbreak Lovers’ is a thrilling story that one does not often see in real-life. Hence the original real-life story behind the film makes it even more intriguing. Vicky and Casey’s daring escape and tragic end involved multiple plans and contingencies in case the original ideas failed. The fact that the duo was able to evade the law for so long despite being in the national news makes it a story worth knowing.

Read More: Best Prison Escape Movies of All Time