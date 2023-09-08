Is Lifetime’s Taken in Montana Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Taken in Montana’ is a thriller movie that revolves around a teenage girl named Regan Gerard, who travels out of the city with her loving parents — Craig and Sarah Gerard — on a vacation. Started as a relaxing and exciting trip, it soon turns into a fatal and adventurous vacation when her parents vanish out of nowhere. Although Regan gets the help she needs in order to find her missing parents, it is possible that she is trusting the wrong people, which not only puts her parents but also herself at risk and in danger.

The Kaila York directorial consists of brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Veronica Ramirez, Laurie Fortier, Justin Berti, Matthew Pohlkamp, Carl Bailey, Abner Lozano, and Cameron Richter. With the realistic themes of vacations and abductions at the heart of the narrative, the viewers are bound to pose the question — Is ‘Taken in Montana’ rooted in reality or not? If the same question is on your mind, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Is Taken in Montana a True Story?

No, ‘Taken in Montana’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the intriguing storyline can be credited to Brandi Sperry, who combined her creative mind with her excellent penmanship to weave an interesting yet realistic screenplay for the thriller film. Having no experience in writing before this film, she is bound to grow as a writer as she gets more opportunities in the future, mainly due to her impressive writing in this Lifetime movie.

The themes and elements prevalent in the film, including the abduction of grown-ups, are something not unheard of in real life. For instance, in November 2018, a North Dakota family of four went missing before arriving at their destination in Montana on Thanksgiving. The Dean family was on their way back from Caldwell, Idaho when they had to drive through Ekalaka in eastern Montana. The parallels between the true case and the film’s case are highly similar, which makes the viewers question the storyline’s authenticity.

Another one of the reasons why many of you might find the subject matter of ‘Taken in Montana’ familiar is that there are many movies and TV shows that touch upon the same themes and elements. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick directorial ‘Missing.’ The thriller movie revolves around June Allen whose mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her strange new boyfriend.

Taking matters into her own hands, June sets off on a mission to search for answers and her mother from her Los Angeles home using the latest technology at her fingertips. In a race against time, as her investigation gets deeper and deeper, she realizes that it has raised more questions than answers. So, the two movies in question evidently share several similar plotlines as well as character traits. Thus, taking all the above-mentioned factors into consideration, we can come to the conclusion that ‘Taken in Montana’ might consist of true-to-life themes but it doesn’t change the fact that it has nothing to do with reality.

