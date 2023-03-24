Is Lifetime’s Twisted Sister Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Patricia Frontain, Lifetime’s ‘Twisted Sister’ is a drama film that revolves around Emily, a PR executive who has everything she could hope for in life — her own PR firm, a lovely daughter, a wealthy family inheritance, and a husband named Kyle who is about to move back in with her after some successful sessions of couples therapy. When a woman named Lily comes knocking on her door and claims to be her long-lost half-sister, Emily welcomes her into her family.

While Kyle begins to act strange, Lily takes a DNA test to prove her claims. After spending some quality time together, Emily puts forward an invitation in front of Lily, asking her to come work at her firm. Soon, Emily gets poisoned and Kyle suspects that Lily is to blame for it. However, when Lily’s DNA test proves that they are sisters indeed, Emily doubts if her husband is the real culprit. Since the themes and subjects, including betrayal and two-faced people, seem quite realistic, it is natural for many of you to wonder if ‘Twisted Sister’ is in any way based on a true event or not. Well, let’s explore the same, shall we?

Is Twisted Sister a True Story?

No, ‘Twisted Sister’ is not based on a true story. However, instances of betrayal from a loved one or a family member are not something unheard of in real life as most of us have either been at the end of the same or seen it happen to our acquaintances or friends. So, given the fact that betrayal is one of the predominant themes of the Lifetime movie, it is understandable why you might connect it with reality and contemplate its authenticity.

Moreover, another reason why you may find the themes and elements of ‘Twisted Sister’ familiar is that the same subjects have been explored by a number of different movies and TV shows over the years. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2020 Jeff Hare directorial ‘Twisted Twin.’ Starring Jennifer Taylor, Lorynn York, Rory Gibson, Peter Onorati, and Bryson Powers, the thriller film follows a college student named Tess who gets flabbergasted when she meets with Sammy Crain, her identical twin sister she never knew she had.

After Tess learns the story of what led to their separation at birth, she looks forward to bonding with Sammy, but little does she know that the latter has some ulterior motives. Sooner rather than later, this happy reunion turns into Tess’ worst nightmare when she realizes that Sammy plans to steal her identity and frame her for a murder she committed herself.

The angle of a long-lost sister is found in both ‘Twisted Sister’ and ‘Twisted Twin,’ along with the theme of betrayal from a loved one. Moreover, a few developments in both stories share some similarities as well, such as the way the long-lost sisters in each movie enter the life of their respective sisters. Thus, by taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, we can come to the conclusion that despite having realistic and familiar subjects in the movie, ‘Twisted Sister’ is not rooted in reality.

