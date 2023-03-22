Where Was Lifetime’s Twisted Sister Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Patricia Frontain directorial, ‘Twisted Sister,’ is a drama film that revolves around Emily who seems to be living a picture-perfect life — with a loving daughter, a successful PR firm, a significant amount of family inheritance, and a caring husband named Kyle moving back in after effective couples therapy. However, her life turns upside down when a woman named Lily enters her life and claims to be her half-sister. While Emily gladly takes her newly found half-sister in with open arms, she notices a change in the behavior of her husband.

In order to confirm and prove her claims, Lily agrees to do a DNA test while she and Emily spend some quality time together, growing so close that the latter invites her to work at the PR firm. Out of nowhere, Emily is poisoned and Kyle doesn’t hesitate to put the blame on Lily. But when Lily’s DNA test confirms that they are truly sisters, Emily becomes suspicious of her husband instead. Lifetime’s ‘Twisted Sister’ consists of a typical dramatic undertone like most of the network’s productions as the story unfolds in and around Emily’s house and PR firm, with the backdrop constantly changing as the story progresses. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Twisted Sister’ was filmed, let’s hunt down the places together, shall we?

Twisted Sister Filming Locations

‘Twisted Sister’ was filmed in California, particularly in and around Los Angeles. The principal photography for the drama movie reportedly commenced in early November 2022 under the working title ‘The Perfect Sister’ and wrapped up after a few weeks, within the same month. Given the vast and diverse landscape of California, it works as a fitting production location for different kinds of film projects, including many Lifetime movies such as ‘Twisted Sister.’ So, without wasting much time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the film!

Los Angeles, California

The versatile terrains of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas were put to good use by the production team of ‘Twisted Sister’ as they set up camp at different sites of the city to shoot the drama movie. Apart from choosing suitable settings for most of the movie’s exterior scenes, the filming unit possibly taped most of the interior portions in one of the many film studios in and around the City of Angels. The area is home to many film studios, including those of major production companies, such as Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures.

Besides the fact that LA is a regular feature in many Lifetime projects, what makes the city a suitable filming site for ‘Twisted Sister’ is the presence of different kinds of locales and sites in and around the city, which are important to the story. Over the years, Los Angeles has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Apart from this Lifetime film, its locales have been featured in ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘To Leslie,’ ‘Shrinking,’ and ‘You.’

Twisted Sister Cast

While Mena Suvari portrays the successful PR executive named Emily, Joy Nash essays the role of Emily’s half-sister, Lily, in the Lifetime movie. Starting out by modeling, Mena managed to bag a role in the 1997 cult classic ‘Nowhere,’ 1999’s ‘American Pie‘ and ‘American Beauty,’ and ‘Rumor Has It.’ You might also recognize her from ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ and ‘South of Hell.’

On the other hand, Joy Nash has appeared on screen plenty of times, which is the reason why some of you might find her face familiar. She features in ‘Dietland,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ and ‘The Mindy Project.’ The drama film also features other actors and actresses who play supporting yet pivotal roles, including Mark Famiglietti (Kyle), Aina Dumlao (Aurora), Enya Flack (Cassie), Darren Dupree Washington (Marty), and Tre’Sean Durham who appears as frat boy at the Toga Party.

