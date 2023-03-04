Where Was Lifetime’s Stranger Next Door Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime‘s ‘Stranger Next Door,’ also known as ‘The Neighbor,’ is a thriller movie helmed by Victoria Rowell. The story revolves around Rochelle Sellers, a former police detective who lives with her elderly father and cares for him. When a charming neighbor moves in, she becomes infatuated with him and his persona. However, as the truth unravels, Rochelle discovers that she has misunderstood the man next door, and his true character is far from the façade he portrays.

If you were enthralled by the film’s nail-biting and chilling moments, a contributing element to them is the choice of shooting locations which elevates the movie’s appeal. So, for the ones with a curious bent of mind who are eager to learn about all the sites which shaped this cinematic piece, here’s all you need to know!

Stranger Next Door Filming Locations

Most ‘Stranger Next Door’ segments were filmed in Tennessee, particularly in Knoxville. As per reports, the movie’s principal photography took place between July 2021 and October 2021. The landlocked state of Tennessee is situated in the country’s southeastern region. The lively state is known for its high-quality whisky, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the music scene, which has given rise to several legendary artists like Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton. So, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific places that served as filming locations in the movie.

Knoxville, Tennessee

The filmmakers lensed all the pivotal scenes in Knoxville, a city in and the county seat of Knox County. It is the third largest city in the state, located in the eastern parts by the Tennessee River. The Marble City is the home to the prestigious University of Tennessee, McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, Mabry-Hazen House Museum, and Ijams Nature Center.

Knoxville is one of the fastest-growing locations preferred by filmmakers to be the backdrop of their movies and TV shows. A few prominent shooting sites in the vibrant and welcoming city are The Smoky Railway Museum, Knoxville Convention Center, Oliver Royale, and The Liter Board. It is speculated that the crew also taped some scenes in downtown Knoxville around the Tennessee Theatre, which is a grandiose movie palace. The theatre is located at 604 South Gay Street and is considered one of the first skyscrapers in the city. Some other movies lensed in the city include ‘Purity Falls,’ ‘Hush Little Baby,’ ’73 Minutes’ and ‘Perimortem.’

Stranger Next Door Cast

Tim Reid essays Ernest Sellers in the Lifetime movie. The actor is known for his portrayal of Ray Campbell in ‘Sister, Sister‘ and Clyde Sawyer in ‘Swagger.’ The emerging talent who was a backup dancer for notable pop artists is also recognized for the role of Jacobi in ‘Sistas‘ and Amp ‘Addiction’ Anthony in ‘All The Queen’s Men.’ Vicky Jeudy plays Rochelle, and you might know the young actress from ‘Orange Is The New Black‘ as Janae Watson or ‘Rollers’ as Maddie. On the other hand, Skyh Black is seen as Jesse in the suspenseful film.

Several other actors had pivotal roles in the movie, such as Tyra Tucker Haag (Keele), Dwayne Boyd (Cpt Michael Archer), and Angela Davis (Terry Ensley). Other talented members of the cast include Kendra Luster (Emma), Tim Bensch (Bobby Carr), Jan Falk (Mrs. Evans), Taylor Latham (Tyler Price), and Justin S Kirkland ( Jerry).

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Stranger Next Door Based on a True Story?