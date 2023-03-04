Is Lifetime’s Stranger Next Door Based on a True Story?

Directed by Victoria Rowell, Lifetime’s ‘Stranger Next Door’ is a thriller movie that follows Rochelle Sellers, a recently divorced retired law enforcement officer who lives with her aged father as his primary caretaker, after she was ostracized by her former department and lost everything she had. Now, as she tries to settle into her new routine, her life turns upside down when a charming new neighbor moves in next door.

Since the new neighbor seems straight out of her dreams, Rochelle develops a liking for him almost instantly. Soon, one night, she catches his eye as well and in no time, he becomes obsessively interested in her. However, little does she know that this dreamy crush would turn into a nightmare for her as the handsome stranger has ulterior motives. The thriller consists of some realistic themes, such as a strange neighbor and the two-faced nature of people. Thus, it is understandable for you to pose the question — is ‘Stranger Next Door’ rooted in reality? Well, let’s explore the same and find out for ourselves, shall we?

Is Stranger Next Door a True Story?

No, ‘Stranger Next Door’ is not based on a true story. However, the enthralling storyline can instead be credited to the creative mind and brilliant penmanship of Camara Davis, who has previously written screenplays for ‘Twice Bitten,’ ‘Christmas for Sale,’ and ‘Fanatic.’ Given his experience in the industry and extraordinary writing prowess, Camara was able to come up with a realistic yet engaging screenplay for the Lifetime thriller.

The mystery surrounding a new neighbor who has just moved in and the curiosity to get to know them more are some natural things that people tend to go through in the real world, which are the predominant themes that the movie revolves around. So, it is quite natural for you to scratch your head and contemplate its connection to reality. Furthermore, it is not the first time that a movie has touched upon these subjects and instances — a single woman getting involved with a strange new neighbor.

In fact, you find them familiar because they have been explored in numerous moves and TV shows in the past. However, one of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2015 romantic thriller ‘The Boy Next Door’ directed by Rob Cohen. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, and Ian Nelson, the movie focuses on a charming 19-year-old boy named Noah who moves in next door to his newly separated high-school teacher, Claire Peterson. Soon enough, they indulge in some seemingly harmless flirtation, which leads to them spending one night with each other. When Claire tries to stop things from getting any further, the obsessed Noah gives in to his violent tendencies.

As you might have gathered, apart from sharing similar themes and subjects, ‘Stranger Next Door’ and ‘The Boy Next Door’ also share similarities in their storylines too. For instance, Claire from ‘The Boy Next Door’ as well as Rochelle from ‘Stranger Next Door’ have a failed marriage, and the relationship they share with their respective young neighbors is similar in many ways. So, with all the above-mentioned factors in mind, we can come to the conclusion that despite having realistic and familiar themes, ‘Stranger Next Door’ is nothing but a fictional tale.

