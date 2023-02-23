Is Lifetime’s Newlywed Nightmare Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Newlywed Nightmare’ is a thriller movie that centers on Lauren and David, a newlywed couple who encounter their greatest nightmare on their honeymoon night. As the couple is on their honeymoon, Lauren mysteriously disappears. The police believe she voluntarily left her husband since the security video shows her leaving with another man and confirms that David’s bank account has been emptied. However, he is convinced that Lauren was abducted since she would never leave him in such a way. Detective Gina assists David in his search for his missing wife.

In the meantime, Lauren’s captors force her to engage in money laundering. She quickly finds out that Sadie, David’s ex-wife, is one of the kidnappers, and it becomes clear that there is much more going on than just money. The Stacia Crawford directorial debut features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Stacia Crawford, Yoshi Sudarso, Olivia Jordan, and Catherine Dyer. The realistic themes of a crazy ex and abduction for revenge are predominant throughout the film, which is bound to make the viewers pose the question — is ‘Newlywed Nightmare’ based on true events? Well, let’s explore the same and find out, shall we?

Is Newlywed Nightmare A True Story?

No, ‘Newlywed Nightmare’ is not based on a true story. However, the thrilling storyline can be credited to the skills of the writer Melissa Archer, who has also worked on ‘Betrayed by My Bridesmaid’ and ‘Twisted Little Lies.’ Thanks to her experience in the industry and brilliant writing prowess, Melissa was able to craft a realistic yet engaging screenplay for the Lifetime film. We all have heard about abduction cases in the real world, which is one of the primary subjects that the movie sheds light upon. So, it is natural for many of you to wonder if it is actually rooted in reality or not.

Moreover, another reason you might find these themes — relating to revenge and abduction by an ex-partner, might seem fictional; the idea of an obsessive ex seeking out revenge on their ex-lover’s new sweetheart is more common than one might think. Though the plotline might seem exaggerated, the core theme of the film is not simply abduction, deception, and money laundering.

The concept, when read between the lines, is the borderline obsession about an ex-partner where stalking and obsession are deemed normal. When people with untreated mental illness fall in love, many times, even after a relationship ends, it becomes hard for them to let go of their partner, and seeing them with new people affects their normal life, and they tend to get violent.

In the film, Sadie attempts to seek revenge on David by ruining his honeymoon, abducting his wife, and emptying his bank account. She also goes far beyond normal by forcing Lauren to participate in illegal money laundering. So, keeping all the above-mentioned factors in mind, it would be fair to say that despite the inclusion of familiar and realistic themes in ‘Newlywed Nightmare,’ the Lifetime film is not rooted in reality and is a fictional tale.