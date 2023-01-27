Where Was To Leslie Filmed?

Directed by Michael Morris, ‘To Leslie’ is a drama movie that encapsulates the struggles of alcoholism and being a single parent through the character of Leslie Rowland, played by the Academy Awards nominee Andrea Riseborough. Already a troubled single mother and alcoholic, Leslie ironically spirals down further when she wins $190,000 in a local lottery by spending it all on liquor and drugs. Six years down the line, she gets kicked out of her residential motel and lives with her 20-year-old son James, who only has one condition for her to stay with him — she does not indulge in alcohol or drugs.

But when Leslie gives in to her tendencies again, James calls his grandma and Leslie’s friend Nancy for her intervention. Alongside Andrea, the movie features stellar and heartfelt performances from Allison Janney, Marc Maron, Andre Royo, and Owen Teague, all of whom elevate the narrative further. Moreover, the locations play a significant role in dictating the overall vibe of the story as well as the character of Leslie. Thus, it is natural for many of you to wonder where the shooting of ‘To Leslie’ took place. Well, we are here to provide you with all the information about the same!

To Leslie Filming Locations

‘To Leslie’ was filmed in California and seemingly England, specifically in Los Angeles and London. According to reports, the principal photography for the drama film commenced in October 2020 and wrapped up in late December of the same year. Although the story is set in Texas, the production team chose to shoot a majority of the movie in California, which worked perfectly well. Now, without wasting any time, let us take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Michael Morris directorial!

Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘To Leslie’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States. In a conversation with Parade in October 2022, Andrea Riseborough was asked to spill some beans about the kind of work that went behind making California stand in for Texas for the film. She explained, “I mapped out (Leslie)’s life, and all the places she stayed. Leslie was on the road quite a lot; she didn’t have the money to travel far, but she was Greyhound to Greyhound in different places at different times in her life. I find it very useful to be specific about that: where she grew up, and things that affected her.”

Andrea added, “I’ve spent a great deal of time all over the South, and a great deal of time in Texas. There are some really extraordinary images when you get into the recorded history of Texas. Still photography is such a wonderful way into a tone; it’s almost like being a detective when you see a still image of something. You see something that you might miss when it’s moving. Although we shot it in Los Angeles I feel the designers in every way respected the feeling, tone, and texture of the landscape there. It was an even more difficult feat because it was during the pandemic.”

In the same interview, Andrea was asked about her experience of shooting a film during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “It was soulless, in many ways. It was a faceless experience, in so many ways frustrating. We had a brilliant COVID medical team, and there was a great sense of triumph in so many people working on the film at a time when so many people were struggling for work. It felt like a great thing. It was very intense. Surrounded by people, but deeply lonely…”

London, England

Additional portions for ‘To Leslie’ were also seemingly taped in London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. Located in the southeast portion of England, London is known to have a strong influence on many sectors, such as arts, media, finance, education, fashion, entertainment, tourism, healthcare, and more.

Read More: Is To Leslie Based on a True Story?