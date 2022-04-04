Is Long Slow Exhale Based on a True Story?

‘Long Slow Exhale‘ is a sports drama series that follows J.C. Abernathy, Head Coach of the women’s college basketball team Clayton Hall Cougars. Her team has just won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and is hoping to recreate the feat next year. However, all the dreams are dashed as J.C. finds herself in midst of a sexual abuse scandal. Horrified at the implications and worried for her career, she decides to find the truth behind the mess. But as she delves deeper she is faced with heartbreaking confessions and difficult decisions.

The head coach has to make sure that her choices do not harm those close to her, including the female players she is responsible for. ‘Long Slow Exhale’ deals with some eerily common themes prevalent in the industry. The show’s bold choice of the storyline, as well as exemplary handling of the conveyed issues, have garnered a sweet spot in many hearts. As far as the reality behind the incidents depicted within the show is concerned, here is all that we know about the same!

Is Long Slow Exhale a True Story?

No, ‘Long Slow Exhale’ is not based on a true story. Created by Pam Veasey, the show is a reflection of her observations of the educational and sports industries. Pam was married to Pomona College’s assistant football coach, Marvin Williams. Their sons Mason and Avery are both athletes with Avery being drafted in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. She is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts Writing Division.

Having been a sports enthusiast since she was a child, Pam wanted to work on a show centered around organized sports and the drama behind them. The rising number of scandals within the collegiate sports circles inspired her to come up with ‘Long Slow Exhale,’ given her close ties to the fields of education and professional sports. While researching for the show, Pam realized that most stories that tackle similar themes generally have a male character as the center of the tale. She wanted to convey how a woman would react when faced with similar circumstances, hence the character of J.C. Abernathy was born, portrayed beautifully by the amazing Rose Rollins.

Rose herself was more than happy to embody the character that Pam had envisioned. J.C. is a strong character in a position of authority. However, her journey through the show as she comes to terms with her flaws and realizes that her responsibilities as a coach extend beyond the arena is what Pam wants the audience to understand. J.C.’s self-realization that despite victories in the playground, she failed her students through her negligence is meant to be the main takeaway from the show.

Through the show, Pam aimed to show the audience the things that happen behind the scene of such scandals. She wanted to depict the politics that happens at the administrative levels, the mad scramble of the institutions as they try to save their own image by trying to find a single party and avoid any allegations against them, and the harm that befalls the victims. The series also deals with other issues, like drug abuse, emotional vulnerability, abandonment issues, and the pressure borne out of expectations, that are common amongst athletes as well as general students in college.

The end goal of the show is to convey that the welfare of students, especially those from whom people expect more, should be the main concern of institutions rather than awards or public image. While parents and educators perceive the role of students as nothing more than to work and get rewarded, it is to be understood that their issues are not ignorable just because of their young age. Just giving them a chance to share their woes and have someone understand them might go a long way instead of the constant barrage of demands and expectations.

Read More: Where is Long Slow Exhale Filmed?