Is Love and Anarchy Based on a True Story?

Created by Lisa Langseth, ‘Love & Anarchy‘ is a Swedish romantic comedy series about a married consultant named Sofie. Living in Stockholm with her husband and two children, Sofie’s life turns around when she is asked to restructure an old publishing house, Lund & Lagerstedt. While working there, she starts on the wrong foot with the young IT expert Max. However, their dynamic soon changes to a daring and flirtatious relationship as the two constantly challenge each other to do something unacceptable by society’s standards.

The consequences of their games turn their lives upside down. Starring Ida Engvoll, Björn Mosten, and Johannes Bah Kuhnke, the show first aired in 2020 and enthralled the audience. Many could not get enough of the unique and chaotic love story of Max and Sofie. However, certain elements within the series have made many people wonder about the origins of the story. Sofie’s dilemma between her married life and happiness rings too true for many to wonder if the story comes from a place of truth, and we are here to find out about the same.

Is Love & Anarchy a True Story?

No, ‘Love & Anarchy’ is not based on a true story. The series is a creation of Lisa Langseth’s imagination, who was quite delighted with her work being adapted on-screen by Netflix. ”This has been my dream project for a long time. After working with this story alone in my basement, I am so immensely glad to see it present itself together with a fantastic team. I have the best job in the world,” Lisa explained when the show was first announced.

The series started as a regular fiction feature but soon turned into a unique and long piece of writing. While working on the story, Lisa mentioned her project to Frida Asp and Fatima Varhos from the FLX production company. The two producers suggested making a series based on Lisa’s idea. Emboldened, Lisa pitched it to Netflix, who immediately accepted her proposal.

The streaming giant was also quite happy to start working on the project with Lisa. ”We instantly fell in love with this female-led project. Not only does the story follows a strong female character, we are also happy to team up with the talented Lisa Langseth and continue the great collaboration with FLX,” Tesha Crawford, Director of International Originals Netflix Northern Europe, shared. “We are looking forward to bringing this show to life with this amazing team.”

For FLX, ‘Love & Anarchy’ is the second show they have worked on with Netflix, and the partnership seems to be going great. The first original Swedish show by the duo was ‘Quicksand,’ a crime series based on Malin Persson Giolito’s eponymous 2016 novel. Frida and Fatima themselves were happy with working on the romantic series. ”To continue our great collaboration with Netflix, with a project like Love and Anarchy, and having the honor to work with Lisa Langseth, one of Sweden’s most interesting and talented directors, is a dream come true. We are so happy that Netflix has the guts and faith to work with us on an original idea, and we’re going to have so much fun,” the producer duo stated.

Actress Ida Engvoll, who portrays Sofie in the Netflix series, is also quite happy with the character. Ida is a well-known face in the Swedish entertainment industry and was delighted with the high quality of the script. The gradual growth in Sofie’s personality from a serious and closed-off person to someone willing to live her life to the fullest is something that the actress was more than happy to explore.

‘Love & Anarchy’ may not be based on a single story, but it does portray a life that many women cannot help but long for. Sofie’s life is a reflection of many trapped in a loveless marriage, and her liberation seems like a dream come true. It cannot be denied that the challenges she embarks upon with Max may be larger than life, but the underlying theme of being able to express oneself is certainly a lesson worth knowing.

