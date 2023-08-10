Is Love in Taipei on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2020 novel titled ‘Loveboat, Taipei’ by Abigail Hing Wen, ‘Love in Taipei’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around an 18-year-old girl who is sent to Taiwan to study Mandarin over the summer where she finds herself infatuated by two charming young men. The Arvin Chen directorial features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Ashley Liao, Ross Butler, Nico Hiraga, Chelsea Zhang, and Cindy Cheung. If teen romances are something that intrigues you then you might be eager to learn more about this film. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details regarding the same!

What is Love in Taipei About?

The narrative centers upon Ever Wong who gets taken by surprise when her parents send her to Taipei for the summer for a cultural immersion program. Instead of signing up for homework and history lessons, she is now headed for a summer-long free-for-all known as Loveboat. Sooner rather than later, Ever finds herself crushing over two handsome yet different boys who try to get her attention. At the same time, she finds the courage to pursue her passion, that is, dancing, and defy her parents’ high expectations. Do you want to know which of the two boys will she end up with? To find that out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Love in Taipei on Netflix?

No, ‘Love in Taipei’ is not a part of Netflix’s extensive catalog of content. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some similar movies, including ‘The Kissing Booth 2‘ and ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.’

Is Love in Taipei on HBO Max?

Although ‘Love in Taipei’ is not yet included in HBO Max’s library, you can make use of your subscription to check out other alternatives, such as ‘Starter for 10‘ and ‘Can’t Hardly Wait.’

Is Love in Taipei on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Love in Taipei’ in its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you have some excellent alternatives at your disposal, like ‘Game of Love‘ and ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’

Is Love in Taipei on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Love in Taipei’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, you have similar movies to turn to, thanks to the expansive collection of movies and TV shows that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you check out ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’

Where to Watch Love in Taipei Online?

‘Love in Taipei’ has been released exclusively on Paramount+. Other than that, you don’t have the option to watch the romantic drama movie on any other platform, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to Paramount+ in order to get access to the film instantly.

How to Stream Love in Taipei For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ offers a week-long free trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of this lucrative offer to stream ‘Love in Taipei’ for free. Having said that, we recommend our readers watch their favorite content legally by paying for the relevant subscriptions instead of resorting to unethical and illegal means to do the same.

