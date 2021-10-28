The first season of HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’ follows the trajectory of relationships of Darby Carter, from her first romance to the latest. Darby’s relationships end in disappointment due to various reasons, making her question her own identity. As her despair grows, she is guided by her best friend Sara Yang, who motivates her to embark on a journey of self-discovery. This helps Darby to find peace with her own insecurities and concerns.

Created by Sam Boyd, ‘Love Life’ is an uplifting romantic comedy series that portrays the nuances of self-love and romantic relationships and the interdependency of both. The show’s first season explores the various factors that can influence a relationship in a romantic setting but displays an undeniable maturity in depicting some of life’s invaluable wisdom. As the season progress, one can’t help but wonder whether the story of Darby is actually real. Well, if you are curious about the same, let us help you find an answer to that!

Is Love Life Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Love Life’ is not based on a true story. The storyline is entirely fictional and follows a young woman who comes to terms with her own past and present to build a life where she doesn’t have to compromise or wait for validation. The genuineness of Darby’s characterization and her relationships comes from the varied experiences of the writers. The team used the first-hand experiences of a few people, which acted as a foundation to develop Darby’s relationships in the series.

In an interview given to The Hollywood Reporter, Boyd talked about the writing process of the first season. “It started with all the writers saying, ‘What have we been through? Who have you fallen in love with? Who have you fallen out of love with? What are those stories?’ We used those anecdotes and real experiences as starting points for authenticity and specificity. It felt more real than what you would normally see in a romantic comedy,” he said.

In a panel discussion with Variety, Anna Kendrick, who portrays Darby Carter, also talked about how the crew influenced the writing of the first season. “The truth is, the show just changed so much, so often, and so many other people were so willing to give so much of themselves and the specifics of their life. Whether it was joyful or painful or embarrassing, that it all kind of got blended and remixed,” she said.

In the same Variety panel discussion, co-executive producer Bridget Bedard talked about the end result. “I think we found a really good way to show how a person’s love life is actually a reflection of themselves and kind of interaction with themselves. I think it would be impossible to show a love story that was not tied, at least for me, to who a person was a child, who a person is in their 20s, who a person is growing up,” she said.

‘Love Life’ season 1 pursues to achieve a core that is true to life within a fictional narrative by distancing from the typical genre elements of a rom-com. The show succeeded in portraying a relationship story that possesses maturity and depth. Even though not a true story, the first season of ‘Love Life’ has triumphed in portraying the life of Darby quite authentically. The series not only gives an insight into various factors that make up life but also manages to depict fiction as truthfully as possible.

