‘Made in Heaven,’ created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is a drama series known for its captivating storyline and diverse character portrayal. The show, which premiered on Prime Video in 2019, is set against the backdrop of big-fat Indian weddings and follows the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, India – Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) – as they navigate the complexities of arranging extravagant weddings while dealing with their own personal struggles.

While Tara goes through an unhappy marriage with her industrialist husband Adil (Jim Sarbh), Karan faces societal challenges due to his homosexuality. During the course of its two seasons, ‘Made in Heaven’ has formed a connection with the audience due to its ability to showcase the hidden layers of society by means of visual splendor. The multidimensional characters, their authentic portrayal, and the thought-provoking themes make the series pretty relatable and one can’t help but wonder if it is based on real-life events. If you too are curious about the same, we have got all the information you need!

Is Made in Heaven Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Made in Heaven’ is not based on a true story. The show is a product of Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and co-writer Alankrita Shrivastava’s imagination. The creators revealed that they got the idea for the show while having a conversation with a friend who works in the wedding planning business. “Zoya and I came up with it [the idea], the first germ of the idea came from Zoya talking to a friend of hers who works in the business,” disclosed Kagti in an interview with The Statesman.

“And just the world [of weddings] is beautiful. You know, it’s like behind the scenes of a circus, or a theater, or the film industry; or it’s just behind the scenes of something grand and magical,” added Akhtar. The two then started writing the script and eventually, Alankrita Shrivastava came on board as a co-writer. Meanwhile, the creators also attended a considerable number of weddings to get the script right. “[We attended] one too many [weddings]. We lucked out as two of our friends got married in Delhi. The weddings had two events every day — it was manna from heaven. So, we spent three weeks there,” Akhtar said in an interview with Mid-Day.

Despite being a work of fiction, the themes represented in ‘Made in Heaven’ are very much rooted in reality. Each episode of the series subtly addresses major issues prevailing in the society. From class division to gender inequality and from LGBTQ+ issues to societal taboos, the series covers it all through the lens of opulent weddings. At its core, the show delves into the contrasts between appearances and reality, often exposing the hypocrisy and double standards prevalent in the modern society.

Furthermore, the show’s narrative complexity allows for an examination of relationships in all their intricacies—be it romantic, familial, or professional. The show blends Indian traditions with contemporary trends and features complex characters with conflicting personalities, which makes up for a captivating narrative.

Akhtar also opened up about the portrayal of conflicts in the show and revealed that she was inspired by the dynamics of her own family and friends. “We interviewed people and attended the events. The conflicts depicted in the show were [inspired by incidents] that have happened to friends and family. The instances are drawn from real life, from what we read in newspapers. But the nuances — like the characterization, the things people spent money on, or how they live — came from that experience,” the creator-director told Mid-Day.

So while ‘Made in Heaven’ is not based on any real story, the creators have taken inspiration from their own experiences, life events, and family dynamics to weave a nuanced narrative centered around the dualities and hypocrisies of modern society that resonates strongly with the audience.

